The nation in brief: Delay given on asylum restrictions’ end

Delay given on asylum restructions' end

SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end far-reaching asylum restrictions, writing in upper-case letters that he was doing so "WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE."

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged in his brief order that attorneys for asylum-seeking families didn't object to the delay and that the administration wasn't challenging his decision, just asking for time to prepare.

The Trump-era policy denying migrants rights under U.S. and international law to request asylum on public-health grounds of preventing spread of covid-19 is now set to end Dec. 21.

Sullivan ruled in Washington on Tuesday that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban "arbitrary and capricious." The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.

Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn't oppose the delay.

Sullivan, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton, wrote in a 49-page ruling that authorities failed to consider the impact on migrants and possible alternatives.

Closed school clear of contamination

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- Another round of testing found no harmful radioactive contamination at a Missouri elementary school, leaving School Board members to wonder if there really is any risk at the now-shuttered school.

Jana Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant was shut down last month after testing by a private company found contamination on the kindergarten playground and inside the building. The private study was funded by lawyers whose clients are suing over radioactive contamination in Coldwater Creek, which runs near the school.

The results prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct its own investigation. The agency announced last week that it found no contamination inside the school or in multiple soil samples on the outside.

The Hazelwood School District then ordered a third round of testing from SCI Engineering. Jessica Keeven of SCI told the school board Tuesday night that the building and grounds do not contain harmful levels of radioactive material, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

GOP caucus ousts Wisconsin lawmaker

MADISON, Wis. -- The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee who was backed by former President Donald Trump, embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and wanted to decertify President Joe Biden's victory, has been kicked out of the closed GOP caucus because her colleagues don't trust her, according to a letter sent to the lawmaker.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen's expulsion from the caucus comes after Republicans failed to win a supermajority in the Assembly and Trump's endorsed candidate for governor lost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the swing state.

The letter, first obtained by WisPolitics.com, was sent to Brandtjen on Friday, just a day after Republicans met in private to vote on their leaders for the upcoming session. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was reelected to his post. Brandtjen endorsed and campaigned for his Republican opponent, Adam Steen, who was also backed by Trump.

"The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you," state Rep. Rob Summerfeld, the Assembly GOP caucus co-chair, said in the letter telling Brandtjen she would no longer be allowed to attend the caucus. "For this reason, this vote was taken."

Brandtjen, in a statement, called the action against her "petty."

SUV plows into LA sheriff's cadets

WHITTIER, Calif. -- The driver of an SUV veered into the wrong lane and plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits running in formation during a training exercise early Wednesday, injuring 25 of the cadets, authorities said.

The most serious injuries included head trauma, broken bones and "loss of limb," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He said five people were critically injured, four had moderate injuries and 16 had minor injuries.

"So far, it looks like it's an accident, a horrific accident," Villanueva said, adding that he was told the scene looked like the aftermath of an airplane wreck.

Running shoes and a backpack were strewn on the ground. Close by was also a 25 mph speed limit sign.

"There were so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved," Villanueva said.

About 75 recruits, from the Los Angeles sheriff's office and several local police agencies, were running in formation in the street just before 6:30 a.m. in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier when the driver veered into the wrong lane and struck the runners before crashing into a nearby light pole, authorities said.

The driver was only identified as a 22-year-old man from suburban Diamond Bar who suffered a minor injury. The sheriff said a field sobriety test on the driver was negative.



