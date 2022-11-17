Duda says Russia not launcher of missile





PRZEWODOW, Poland -- NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

"Ukraine's defense was launching their missiles in various directions, and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory," said Polish President Andrzej Duda. "There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, disputed them and asked for further investigation.

The assessments of Tuesday's deadly missile landing appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

Still, Stoltenberg and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

"This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility," Stoltenberg said.

Zelenskyy told reporters he had "no doubts" about a report he received from his top commanders "that it wasn't our missile or our missile strike." Ukrainian officials should have access to the site and take part in the investigation, he added.

"Let's say openly, if, God forbid, some remnant (of Ukraine's air-defenses) killed a person, these people, then we need to apologize," he said. "But first there needs to be a probe, access -- we want to get the data you have."

Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, tweeted that Kyiv has requested "immediate access" to the site in the Polish village near the Ukrainian border where the blast killed two people.

On Tuesday, he called the strike "a very significant escalation."

A full picture of the incident, which occurred in the Polish village of Przewodow, about five miles from the Ukrainian border, is still emerging. Poland said that the Russian-manufactured missile hit the village at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, killing two Polish citizens. But additional details are scarce.

Before the Polish and NATO assessments, U.S. President Joe Biden had said it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile but added: "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman in Moscow said no Russian strike Tuesday was closer than 22 miles from the Ukraine-Poland border. The Kremlin denounced Poland's and other countries' initial response and, in rare praise for a U.S. leader, hailed Biden's "restrained, much more professional reaction."

"We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied, Russo-phobic reaction that was not based on any real data," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Later Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador in Moscow; the discussion reportedly lasted about 20 minutes.

In the wake of the incident, officials and analysts speculated that Poland might invoke Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, which allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's political decision-making body. However, there is no indication Poland invoked the article.

The Polish president said the missile was probably a Russian-made S-300 dating from the Soviet era. Ukraine, once part of the Soviet Union, fields Soviet- and Russian-made weaponry and has also seized many more Russian weapons while beating back the Kremlin's invasion forces.

Russia's assault on power generation and transmission facilities Tuesday included Ukraine's western region bordering Poland. Ukraine's military said 77 of the more than 90 missiles fired were brought down by air defenses, along with 11 drones.

The countrywide bombardment by cruise missiles and exploding drones clouded the initial picture of what happened in Poland.

"It was a huge blast, the sound was terrifying." said Ewa Byra, the primary school director in the eastern village of Przewodow, where the missile struck. She said she knew both men who were killed -- one was the husband of a school employee, the other the father of a former pupil.

Another resident, 24-year-old Kinga Kancir, said the men worked at a grain-drying facility.

"It is very hard to accept," she said. "Nothing was going on and, all of a sudden, there is a world sensation."

In Europe, NATO members called for a thorough investigation and criticized Moscow.

"This wouldn't have happened without the Russian war against Ukraine, without the missiles that are now being fired at Ukrainian infrastructure intensively and on a large scale," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Swaths of Ukraine were without power after the aerial assault. Zelenskyy said about 10 million people lost electricity, but tweeted overnight that 8 million were subsequently reconnected. Previous strikes had already destroyed an estimated 40% of the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine said the bombardment was the largest on its power grid so far.

A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Ukraine's downing of so many Russian missiles Tuesday "illustrates the improvement in Ukrainian air defenses in the last month," which are being bolstered with Western-supplied systems. Sweden said Wednesday that an air defense system with ammunition would form part of its latest and largest package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, worth $360 million.

The U.S. has been Ukraine's largest supporter, providing $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the flow of weapons and assistance would continue "throughout the winter so that Ukraine can continue to consolidate gains and seize the initiative on the battlefield."

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he tried to speak to his Russian counterpart Wednesday but those efforts were not successful. Milley didn't elaborate on the efforts, but the lack of a conversation, at a time when there were questions about whether Russia had struck a NATO ally, raises concerns about high-level U.S.-Russian communications in a crisis.

At the United Nations, the organization's political chief said the missile strike in Poland was "a frightening reminder" of the need to prevent any more escalation of the war.

As long as the fighting continues, Rosemary DiCarlo warned the U.N. Security Council, "the risks of potentially catastrophic spillover remain all too real."

The Russian attacks followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes -- the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

With its battlefield losses mounting, Russia has increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine's power grid as winter approaches.

Russian attacks in the previous 24 hours killed at least six civilians and wounded another 17, a senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said Wednesday.

Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said two of three Russian missiles hit critical energy infrastructure in the western province. Power was restored to about 95% of the province, he said, but only 30% of consumers can use electricity at the same time.

Power shortages caused extensive train delays extending into Wednesday, but there were no cancellations because diesel locomotives were pressed into service, rail officials said.

Kyiv resident Margina Daria said Tuesday's strikes knocked out cellphone service in her area.

"We have already adapted to life without light, because we have scheduled outages every day, but without communication it was quite disturbing," she said. "There was no way to even tell our families that we were OK."

MILLEY CUT OFF FROM RUSSIAN CONTACT

The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through.

Milley said his staff tried to get Russia's top-ranking military official, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, on the phone to discuss the incident with "no success."

Milley didn't elaborate on the efforts, but the lack of communications raises concerns about high-level U.S.-Russian communications in a crisis. A strike against Poland, a NATO member, could have risked a larger conflict if it turned out that Russia had launched the strike.

The U.S. and other top leaders now say they believe the strike was probably launched by Ukrainian air defenses against a Russian missile bombardment. But uncertainty swirled for hours. Several U.S. defense officials said it isn't unusual for Gerasimov to not be available for a call.

The communication failure is worrisome, especially given the potential implications of the strike, said John Tierney, executive director of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation in Washington.

Open lines of communication "are vital if we are to avoid the risk of conflict caused by misconception, miscalculations or mistake," Tierney said. "It is unsettling to learn from General Milley that his counterpart was unreachable or not willing to engage when an explosion occurred in Poland."

Milley did talk to his military counterparts in Ukraine and Poland as the governments worked quickly to assess whether the missile that killed two people in Poland had been launched by Russia or Ukraine.

The conversation came as Milley has said that Russia's recent defeat in the key southern city Kherson and the possible slowdown of military operations in the winter could provide an opportunity to negotiate.

"You want to negotiate at a time when you're at your strength, and your opponent is at weakness," Milley said at a Pentagon briefing Wednesday. "The Russian military is suffering tremendously," he said, citing large losses of Russian tanks, fighting vehicles, fighter jets and helicopters.

If fighting slows down, Milley said that may become "a window" for talks about a political solution.

Both he and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that they expect Ukraine to keep fighting through the winter, and the U.S. and its allies will continue to provide more support and weapons. And it will be up to Ukraine to determine any negotiation plans.

"We've said repeatedly that the Ukrainians are going to decide that and not us. And we will support them for as long as it takes," said Austin, who was also at the briefing.

The missile that landed in Poland on Tuesday was launched during the "largest wave of missiles that we've seen since the beginning of the war," Austin said. On Tuesday, Russia launched as many as 100 missiles at Ukraine as Moscow intensifies its airstrikes following significant ground losses.

Milley said it's unlikely that either side can gain a military victory quickly. He said the chance of Russia, which currently controls about 20% of Ukraine, overrunning the entire country "is close to zero." And, he added, the "task of militarily kicking the Russians physically out of Ukraine is a very difficult task. And it's not going to happen in the next couple of weeks unless the Russian army completely collapses, which is unlikely."

Speaking at a virtual meeting of defense leaders, Austin said the United States has pledged $18.6 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February. He said U.S. assistance and support for Ukraine's military would continue in the face of Russian aggression.

"Russia is facing setback after setback on the battlefield," Austin said. Moscow's failures drove it to unleash its latest barrage of attacks on Ukraine, he said, but he predicted that the constant bombardment would not destroy the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

"Ukrainian troops are fighting with even greater tenacity and determination," Austin said.

Information for this article was contributed by Vasilisa Stepanenko, Vanessa Gera, Monika Scislowska, Lorne Cook, John Leicester, Yuras Karmanau, Zeke Miller, Michael Balsamo, Lolita C. Baldor, Elise Morton, Edith M. Lederer, James LaPorta and Tara Copp of The Associated Press and by Emily Rauhala, Rachel Pannett, Andrew Jeong, Jennifer Hassan, Ellen Francis and Miriam Berger of The Washington Post.

