Fayetteville council committee considers changes to short-term rental regulations

FAYETTEVILLE -- A City Council committee on Wednesday set some short-term and long-term goals on short-term rentals.

The council's Ordinance Review Committee, consisting of D'Andre Jones, Mike Wiederkehr, Sloan Scroggin and Holly Hertzberg, discussed the city's regulations on short-term rentals. The ordinance regulating short-term rentals is set to expire Dec. 20, unless extended by the City Council.

The council adopted regulations for short-term rentals in April 2021. City code describes them as properties rented out to tenants for fewer than 30 days. The city classifies the rentals as either Type I or II.

Type I rentals have a full-time occupant on the premises with a room rented out. Type II rentals have guests most of the year without a full-time occupant.

Owners of short-term rentals must get a business license and building safety inspection to operate legally in the city. Type II rental owners have to take the additional step of getting a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission.

Council members on the committee agreed Wednesday on a few changes to the ordinance that could be presented to the full council before the deadline. The group left some other discussion points for next year.

The deadline on the ordinance should be extended until the end of next year, they said.

Fees also should be increased, the group said. Right now, a conditional use permit costs $100 plus $5 for a public notification sign. Business licenses typically cost $35 but can vary depending on the time of year. Renewing a business license costs $15. Building inspections cost $20.

The committee suggested conditional use permit applications for Type II rentals cost $200. Business licenses for Type I and II rentals should start at $50 and also cost $50 to renew, members said.

Committee members agreed with city staff that only Type II rentals in strictly residential zones should have to get a conditional use permit, while those in commercial or mixed-use districts could bypass the conditional use permit process with the Planning Commission. Right now, only Type II rentals in zones that already allow hotels can bypass the Planning Commission.

Residents or property owners who want to appeal a Planning Commission decision on a short-term rental also should have to pay a fee, the group said, although a dollar amount wasn't discussed. The committee suggested applicants fill out a form explaining the basis for the appeal that council members could read. Per city code, at least three council members must appeal a Planning Commission decision on behalf of a resident or property owner.

Fees should be based on the estimated cost of staff time it takes to process applications, Wiederkehr said. Otherwise, taxpayers are essentially subsidizing applicants to get through the short-term rental process, he said.

As far as long-term topics to revisit next year, committee members encouraged staff to look into the possibility of hiring a third-party company to handle many of the enforcement and oversight aspects of the ordinance. Planning staff suggested added conditions for the Planning Commission and City Council to consider when reviewing short-term rental applications, such as available on-street parking, width and condition of residential streets, sidewalks and frequency of other short-term rentals in an area.

The committee reached a stalemate on how to regulate the frequency of Type II short-term rentals in the city. Right now, the number is capped at 2% of all dwelling units based on American Community Survey data. The current number is 894 of 44,706 dwelling units in the city, said Britin Bostick, long-range planner for the city.

There are 374 Type II short-term rentals registered with the city, according to data from Bostick. However, 303 of the total count toward the 2% cap because they lie within zones that do not allow hotels. That means the city has reached about 34% of its regulated cap.

City officials estimate there may be more than 200 additional short-term rentals operating illegally without a business license.

The committee plans to meet Nov. 30 to review a draft of the proposed changes.