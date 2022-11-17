Fort Smith police release suspect vehicle images related to gunshot call near school Wednesday

FORT SMITH -- Police are looking for a 2013-2018 Series Chevrolet Traverse related to a shots fired call near Northside High School on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the alleged shooting call at approximately 10 a.m., which was later determined to have happened at the intersection of North 21st and H Street.

The school is approximately half a mile away at 2301 N. B St.

A police report states no injuries have been reported, but footage in the area confirmed gunshots did occur and captured a suspect vehicle -- a dark-colored SUV -- leaving the scene.

The Fort Smith Police Department has released images of the vehicle on social media in hopes it can be identified. Those with information on the incident are asked to call 479-709-5100.



