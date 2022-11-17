FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring films, theater, music & more

Today

Book Lover's Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess -- Christmas cards & tags, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked Crafting Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Critical Intersections -- Housing as a Human Right, 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of "The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Public & Private Spaces of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- Tim Ernst's 20th Picture Book Tour, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Hartseer" -- Devised theater presented by the UAFS Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 with a matinee at 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. 788-7300.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

38 Special in Concert -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs. $35. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs.

Friday

NWA Boutique Show -- VIP Earlybird Shopping, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 18; Girls Night Out, 5-9 p.m. Nov. 18; general admission shopping, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19, Rogers Convention Center. $8 general admission; $15 Girls Night Out; $20 VIP. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Winter Yoga Series -- With Cocoon Yoga Lab, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk -- Miguel Gutierrez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mandala Stone Painting -- 3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org by Nov. 17.

Best in Glass -- Turn Up the Heat with Chef Timothy Ordway, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Free Pet Vaccine Clinic -- Hosted by Best Friends Animal Society, 9-11 a.m., J.B. Hunt parking lot in Lowell. bestfriends.org/nwa.

Super Saturday -- "Beyond the Circle Dancers," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Seussical Kids" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium, 201 N. 19th St. in Fort Smith. $12. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Game On! -- Celebrate International Games Month with board games, team games, old games and new games, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Book Festival -- Hosted by the Village Lake Writers & Poets, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. www.villagelake.org.

Selections From "The Nutcracker" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Gravel Yard, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

SoNA Beyond -- "Latin Traces" with a world premiere by Carolina Noguera, 7:30 p.m., 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. sonamusic.org/sona-beyond/voces-latin-traces.

Sunday

Family Day -- Fashion Forward, noon-4 p.m., museum wide at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Apple Butter Tasting -- 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. bellavistamuseum.org, 855-2335.

An Afternoon with the Composer -- Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Defeayo Marsalis In Concert -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

