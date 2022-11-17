Garland County shooting victim recalled as ‘well-liked’

A Garland County shooting victim whose death is now considered a homicide was remembered Wednesday by his family as a "very good man."

James Wilkie, 70, the owner of All Seasons Refrigeration, was "a very good man and very well-liked by everyone," his son, Jason Wilkie, told The Sentinel-Record Wednesday. "He would do anything for you."

The shooting death of the local businessman, who was found in his home on Penn Street Tuesday morning, is being treated as a homicide, the Garland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Jason Wilkie said the family is making a plea for anyone with information to come forward to help the sheriff's office solve the case and find his father's killer.

He said they suspect it was someone James Wilkie knew and "someone that had been in the house before."

Jason Wilkie said his father was "an extremely hard worker," and had worked in the heating, air and refrigeration business since he was 19.

"For a 70-year-old man, he would work me in the dirt," he said. "It was amazing to see him getting up in the attics and working. He never slowed down."

It was one of the victim's other sons who found the victim when he came to check on him "since he normally would have been at work by then," Jason Wilkie said.

Shortly before 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Garland County Communication Center received a call in reference to a shooting at 152 Penn St., located off the 800 block of Thornton Ferry Road, and arrived to find James Wilkie at his residence with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff's investigators, a LifeNet crew and the Garland County coroner responded to the scene, where Wilkie was pronounced dead, the release said.

"At this time the incident is being investigated as a homicide," deputy Courtney Kizer, Garland County sheriff’s office spokesperson said in the release.

"The Garland County Criminal Investigations Division is asking that if you have any information in regards to the incident to please contact Investigator Charlie Mowery at (501) 622-3696 or cmowery@garlandcounty.org," she said

Anyone with information that prefers to remain anonymous can contact the sheriff's tip line at (501) 622-3674.