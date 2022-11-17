Gun parts found in student’s bag

A disassembled gun was found in a Little Rock Central High School student's backpack during a daily random search Tuesday morning -- two weeks after a gun found in another student's bag led to beefed-up security measures.

A small amount of marijuana was also found in the bag, Principal Nancy Rousseau said in an email to parents. The student never threatened anyone with the weapon, she said.

Rousseau said the firearm was confiscated, and school district spokeswoman Pam Smith said the student was disciplined according to the handbook and state law.

State law requires that any student found with a gun on campus be expelled for a full calendar year, according to the Little Rock School District's handbook.

The discovery of a handgun in a student's backpack on Nov. 1 prompted Rousseau to ask school district leaders about implementing further security measures on campus, including a requirement for transparent backpacks and installing metal detectors at entrances.

Last week, the Little Rock School Board voted to use $678,864 in federal covid-19 relief funds to buy and install walk-through metal detectors in the entryways of the district's middle and high schools and at a handful of other sites.

In recommending the purchase, Superintendent Jermall Wright told the board two loaded 9mm handguns have been founded at Central High this year.

An additional 14 "facsimile" guns, such as toys or BB guns, have been confiscated on various district campuses, including a facsimile gun with real bullets that was discovered at Hall High, he said.

Rousseau said school district and Central High employees were set to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security strategies with city leaders, Police and Fire Department personnel, Central High School Neighborhood Association members, religious leaders and parents.