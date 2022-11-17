HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

BOYS

FAYETTEVILLE 67, SILOAM SPRINGS 50

Fayetteville outscored Siloam Springs 22-12 in the second quarter and pulled away from the Panthers to win its season opener Tuesday night in Bulldog Arena. Brylan Sims led a trio of players in double figures with 15 points for the Bulldogs (1-0), who used the second quarter to stretch a six-point lead into a 39-23 halftime cushion. Fayetteville maintained that margin and led 52-36 after three quarters. Ornette Gaines added 11 points and Mason Simpson 10 for the Bulldogs, who travel Saturday to Mountain Home. Nate Vachon had 16 points for Siloam Springs (1-1), followed by Dalton Newman with 12.

VAN BUREN 59, SUBIACO ACADEMY 31

Jaxon Cazzell had 23 points, and Van Buren used a second-quarter outburst to pull away from Subiaco Academy for a nonconference victory in the Pointers’ season opener. Van Buren (1-0) outscored Subiaco 16-3 in the second quarter and turned a seven-point lead into a 36-16 halftime margin. The Pointers owned a 54-25 cushion after three quarters as they scored 27 points off 20 forced turnovers. Cazzell hit 10 of 18 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead Van Buren. Drew Brasuell was the only other Pointer in double figures with 17 points.

HUNTSVILLE 65, OZARK 43

Mason Davidson and Troy Lambert combined for 45 points as Huntsville defeated Ozark in the Eagles’ first game at the new AT & Georgia Mae Smith Activity Center. The Eagles (2-0) began to pull away in the second quarter when they outscored the Hillbillies 16-7 and turned a five-point lead into a 34-20 halftime cushion. Davidson, who finished with a team-high 24 points, scored 12 in the third quarter as Huntsville stretched its lead to a 53-29 margin and led by as much as 65-37 with 2:30 remaining. Lambert added 21 for the Eagles. Kyle Archer led Ozark (0-2) with 10.

PEA RIDGE 69, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 33

Pea Ridge bolted to a 24-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a victory at home over Life Way Christian. The Blackhawks (3-0) extended that lead to 43-14 at halftime and 66-26 through three quarters. Ben Wheeler had 17 points for Pea Ridge, which returns to action Thursday at home against Subiaco Academy.

BERGMAN 96, MARSHALL 69

Walker Patton had the hot hand with 41 points to lead Bergman to its ninth straight win as the Panthers rolled past Marshall at home. Patton hit 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for Bergman (9-0), which led by a 21-14 margin after one quarter, 50-39 at halftime and 74-57 through three quarters of play. Dylan Friend added 22 points while Bryson Bauer chipped in 15 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

GREENWOOD 45, CLARKSVILLE 42

The Bulldogs held off Clarksville in non-conference action on Tuesday. Greenwood jumped out to a first-quarter lead and led 37-21 at halftime before Clarksville came roaring back in the fourth quarter. Cannon Davis led the way for Clarksville with 12 points. Jeremiah Estep and Gage Reed scored 7 each for the Panthers.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 53, THE NEW SCHOOL 39

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win Tuesday night. Nate Kingsbury led the way for Har-Ber with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Jaxon Conley scored 13 and Hayden Wood added 12 for the Wildcats.

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 68, ST. PAUL 57

Joe Gonzales hit seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead four Fayetteville Christian players in double figures as the Eagles knocked off St. Paul in the Decatur Tournament. Fayetteville Christian (4-4) trailed 19-13 after one quarter but outscored St. Paul 23-11 to take a 36-30 halftime lead. The Eagles extended their lead to 53-45 through three quarters of play. Parker Headman was next with 16 points for Fayetteville Christian, which returns to action tonight with a home game against the Fort Smith Patriots. Jaheem Campbell added 12 points and Justus Osbon had 11. Jacob Brown had 24 points for St. Paul, followed by Matt Sheperd with 18.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 60, LOCUST GROVE, OKLA. 25

Jenna Lawrence had 22 points, and Farmington opened its season with a convincing victory at home over its out-of-state opponent Wednesday night. The Lady Cardinals (1-0) were in control from the outset with a 16-6 lead after one quarter and a 32-13 halftime cushion. Farmington then went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter for a 51-18 cushion and forced the running clock. Reese Shirey added 10 for the Lady Cardinals, who will host Providence Academy tonight.

SPRINGDALE 69, MORRILTON 63

The Lady Bulldogs earned a big non-conference win Tuesday night as Aubri Wilson scored 34 points. Charleen Hudson finished with 11 points for Springdale.

FAYETTEVILLE 58, SILOAM SPRINGS 49

Maiesha Washington and Charley Rawlins had 15 points apiece to lead Fayetteville past Siloam Springs in the Lady Bulldogs’ home opener Tuesday night. Washington had eight and Rawlins seven in the first quarter as Fayetteville (2-1) claimed an early 22-13 lead and extended it to a 36-22 halftime margin. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Siloam Springs 19-10 after the Lady Panthers had pulled within 49-39. Wynter Beck had 11 to give Fayetteville a third player in double figures. Brooke Ross had 19 to lead Siloam Springs (0-2), followed by Emily Keehn with 14.

ROGERS HERITAGE 49, GENTRY 42

Rogers Heritage needed an 18-8 outburst in the third quarter to pull ahead of Gentry and take a road victory. Carlee Casteel had 22 points for the Lady War Eagles (3-0), who used the third-quarter run to turn a 24-21 halftime deficit into a 39-32 lead. The two teams then traded points through the fourth quarter. Alyssa McCarty had 16 points and Shelby Still scored 12 for Gentry (1-1).

BERGMAN 85, MARSHALL 16

Maddi Holt had eight three-pointers and finished with 41 points as Bergman rolled at home over Marshall for their 53rd consecutive victory. Holt hit four from beyond the arc and had 23 points in the first quarter, and Ruby Trammell added 11 as the Lady Panthers (10-0) raced out to a 37-7 lead. Bergman led 52-17 at halftime, then Holt four more three-pointers and had 14 points in the third quarter as the Lady Panthers took a 73-16 lead. Trammell added 23 for Bergman, which now has the state’s longest current win streak after Melbourne lost to Vilonia and had its 64-game win streak stopped.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 65, VALLEY SPRINGS 36

North Little Rock held Valley Springs to just 13 points in the second half and handed the Lady Tigers their fourth straight loss. Valley Springs (6-4) was within striking distance early and trailed 32-23 at halftime before North Little Rock blew the game open with a 21-4 run in the third quarter. Macy Willis had 11 points for the Lady Tigers, whose last three losses have come against Class 5A Little Rock Parkview and Class 6A Jonesboro and North Little Rock.

LAVACA 59, COUNTY LINE 26

Lily Kate Williams and Katie May combined for 35 points and six 3-pointers to pace the Lady Golden Arrows to the Sportsmanship Rule victory. Williams had 15 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter with three 3-pointers. May had nine of her 17 points in the second quarter with a three-pointer in the quarter and two more in the third quarter. May was 7 of 8 from the field while Williams was 6 of 8. Anna Davis had five points and seven rebounds. Madison Proctor had three points and seven rebounds off the bench for Lavaca (4-1). Bethany Stewart scored 14 points and had a team-high seven rebounds for County Line (2-8). Lavaca broke away from a 3-3 tie with 19 straight points to end the first quarter and bumped the lead to 36-8 at the half.

VAN BUREN 57, CLARKSVILLE 43

The Lady Pointers earned a nonconference win Tuesday night. Camryn Schmidt and Jaci Odom each scored a game-high 13 points for Van Buren. Holly Ming and Caylee Barbour each scored 12 for the Lady Pointers. Leading the way for Clarksville were Shelby Ross with 12 points and Macy Weathers with 11.

BERRYVILLE 50, GREEN FOREST 36

Three players scored in double figures for the lady Bobcats in a nonconference win. Hannah Youngblood led the way for Berryville with 16 points. Mia Thurman scored 13 and Kaylin Smith added 10. Melody Taylor led Green Forest with 9 points.

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Text us

Coaches in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas are encouraged to text NWADG sports reporters with game information. Please text the final score and your leading scorers to (479) 263-7887,

(479) 899-4267, (479) 263-3574 or (479) 601-6761 after your games to be included in the Prep Roundup. Coaches can also email sports@nwaonline.com.