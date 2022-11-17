‘Horns keep Bulldogs grounded

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points and a led a three-point shooting barrage for No. 11 Texas that carried the Longhorns to a 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.

Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 three-pointers. He made three from long range in the opening minutes of the second half as the Longhorns seized control.

Texas (3-0) shut down Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme for long stretches and rendered him mostly ineffective when the game was still close. Two of his first four shots were airballs against switching double-team defenses.

Marcus Carr added 16 points for Texas. Timme led Gonzaga (2-1) with 18 points.

Texas held Gonzaga to a single basket over the final five minutes of the first half and stretched a tight game into a 10-point halftime lead behind a rare scoring burst from defensive specialist Brock Cunningham. He made a three-pointer and a reverse layup before tipping away a pass to Timme for his own layup that made it 47-37.

Texas broke it open with the flurry of three-pointers to start the second half. Hunter struck first, then Dylan Disu was left wide open for another. Hunter then made two more before converting a three-point play on a steal and layup that pushed the Texas lead to 20.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 83,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 48

HOUSTON -- Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern.

J'Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%. The Cougars (4-0) forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points. Houston also held a 50-24 advantage in points in the paint and dished out 19 assists on 31 made field goals.

Zytarious Morlte scored 15 points, and Davon Barnes and P.J. Henry each added nine points for Texas Southern (1-4). The Tigers shot 37%.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 91,

PITTSBURGH 60

NEW YORK -- Jett Howard scored 17 points as No. 20 Michigan pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic semifinals.

After struggling to get past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second.

Howard made 6 of 8 shots, including two early three-pointers to help Michigan start pulling away and returned after a lengthy rest with the Wolverines holding a 25-point lead before fouling out.

Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin added 14 apiece for Michigan.

Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh (1-2) with 14 points and Blake Hinson added 13.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 81,

FLORIDA GULF COAST 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead No. 22 Tennessee to a victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).

Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.

Julian Phillips had 11 points and Jahmai Mashack scored 10 points in the second half for Tennessee.

WOMEN

NO. 7 IOWA STATE 88,

NORTHERN IOWA 85

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa.

Emily Ryan's three-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State (3-0) an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa (2-1) had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead.

Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube's three-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left.

Maya McDermott had 22 points. Kam Finley had 15, and Laube had 12 for Northern Iowa.

NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 92,

NORTHWESTERN 58

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Sonia Citron finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 21 points before getting ejected and No. 9 Notre Dame pounded Northwestern.

Lauren Ebo chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds. Dara Mabrey broke a tie with her sister for career three-pointers in an otherwise rough outing and the Irish (3-0) rolled to an easy win. They led by 17 at halftime after things took a heated turn late in the second quarter.

Notre Dame's Natalija Marshall and Northwestern's Paige Mott got tied up and had some words. The Wildcats' Caileigh Walsh, Courtney Shaw and Jasmine McWilliams were ejected for leaving the bench.

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 96,

UNC-CHARLOTTE 48

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as North Carolina State routed NorthCarolina-Charlotte.

Hayes' scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points, Diamond Johnson had 11, and River Baldwin added 10 for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Dazia Lawrence led Charlotte (2-1) with 18 points.

NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 93,

S.C. STATE 25

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina eased by South Carolina State.

North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third. The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels.

NO. 15 LSU 101,

HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 47

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Angel Reese had 29 points and 15 rebounds and LSU scored 100-plus points for the fourth consecutive game, beating Houston Christian.

LSU (4-0) set a program record for the most consecutive games eclipsing the century mark with four, breaking the previous record set in the 1995 season. The Tigers entered with 343 total points, the most through the first three games by any women's basketball team in the past 20 years, according to an LSU release.

Julija Vujakovic led Houston Christian (1-2) with 18 points.

NO. 25 UTAH 124,

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 78

SALT LAKE CITY -- Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma.

After racing to a 54-39 halftime lead the Utes (4-0) outscored the Sooners (3-1) 41-20 in the third quarter and matched the school record for points in a game.

Utah was 13 of 40 from three-point range and shot 55% overall (45 of 82) after a blistering 64% second half and assisted on 33 of 45 baskets. They outrebounded Oklahoma 51-31 and had 10 fewer turnovers.

NO. 19 MARYLAND 70,

DAVIDSON 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 19 points with 6 assists and 4 steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and Maryland beat Davidson.

Maryland's defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points.

Faith Masonius added 12 points for Maryland (3-1).

Elle Sutphin had 12 points for Davidson (1-2).

NO. 23 MICHIGAN 99,

WESTERN MICHIGAN 67

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 25 points each and Michigan cruised to a win over Western Michigan.

Phelia set a career high on 11-of-15 shooting. Kiser matched her career high on 11-of-18 shooting with 14 rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

The Wolverines (3-0) closed the first half with a 10-0 run to lead 50-34.

Lauren Ross scored 27 points for Western Michigan (0-3).