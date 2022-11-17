



Happy birthday (Nov. 17): It's not about whether you get what you want from the end of a project. The important part is really just finishing. You will do what you set out to do and what happens from there will be a little mysterious, but also quite magical.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What's good on paper isn't always good in person. A tally of matched qualifications isn't something that can be felt. Chemistry, on the other hand, can be powerfully felt. It's what you strive for and it's what you'll get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Group dynamics are ever-changing. A group is a delicate and temporary balance of energy. It's nice when things work in the group and one-on-one contexts. You'll get the individual attention you deserve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Two turns past desire and one click beyond passion ... that's where rage lives. Rage doesn't have to be angry or negative. It's always powerful, and best focused on what's important to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People become like those they align themselves with. You don't have to have personal relationships with your role models for them to be powerfully affecting. You'll choose them from the whole wide world.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People have different tempos, and one style is no better or worse than another: it's just different. Today you'll feel most comfortable and energized around people who match your rhythm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It only takes one connection to make your personal life go from being a stale routine to an inspired journey. While adapting to circumstances, your behavior may seem momentarily illogical, but there's a method to your madness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As a rule, you're generous with compliments even when your surroundings aren't quite praiseworthy. Complaining is bad form unless health and safety are threatened. You'd rather work for change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Emotional intelligence is earned through experiences. You'll soon give a gift. Of course, it's not the amount you spend that matters, just that you get it right. Ask for help, even if you must ask the eventual receiver.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The funny, intelligent and loving person who comes into your life today will be none other than you. This is the best sort of reunion: meeting yourself again with the recognition that it has been a while and you're better than ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Says the famous Bob Dylan lyric, "When you ain't got nothin', you got ... nothin' to lose." You feel free today, as some of the things that have held you back are no longer a concern.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Does everything have to be hard won? You realize when you're in a sweet zone and your gratitude for the easy parts makes them last longer. Not everything of value must be attained by sweat and struggle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): At first you don't even realize what you want, but if you listen to those tugs of attraction they may turn into longing — an uncomfortable gift, as it's the major clue we humans have to figuring out our own happiness.

MERCURY FOLLOWS VENUS

Human beings are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy. It’s typical for a person to think that what made the next guy happy is also for them, when happiness is never a one-size-fits-all situation. As the communication planet follows Venus in the realm of Sagittarius, we’re willing to consider a wider variety of options.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Lorne Michaels created one of the longest-running network programs in American television history. The producer of “Saturday Night Live” began as a radio broadcaster and went on to write for television. A Scorpio with Mars in Scorpio, Michaels’ instinct for humor is based on his innate understanding of human nature and what comedy is: a delicate combination of truth and pain.



