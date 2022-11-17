High school basketball

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 61, SHERIDAN 58 Kellen Robinson's 28 points helped Episcopal Collegiate (2-1) pick up its second win of the season. Elijah Mason added eight points for the Wildcats. Justin Crews scored a game-high 40 points for Sheridan (0-1).

NEVADA 59, BRADLEY 55 Brycten Harris scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half as Nevada (7-1) beat its long-time rivals for the second time this season. Harris also had seven assists and five rebounds. La'Qualion Christopher added 12 points for the Blue Jays.

RUSSELLVILLE 69, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 28 Caleb Carter ended with 27 points and six rebounds as Russellville (1-0) blasted its visitors. Amare Ellis had 15 points, and Cameron Frazier countered with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 53, THE NEW SCHOOL 36 Nate Kingsbury had 14 points and seven rebounds as Har-Ber (1-0) prevailed against Class 1A's No. 2-ranked team. Jaxon Conley scored 13 points, and Hayden Wood provided 12 points.

SYLVAN HILLS 67, JOE T. ROBINSON 48 Sylvan Hills (1-0) had four players score more than 10 points in its regular-season opener. DeCarter Coleman led the way with 13 points, and James Deloach supplied 12 points, while Deryeus Fowlkes and Jonathan Van Buren both tallied 11 points for the Bears.

WALDRON 65, MAGAZINE 42 Waldron (3-0) won its third consecutive game by double figures behind a 20-point night from Trenton Hunt. Lidge Stinson scored 12 points, and Ethan Mayberry collected 11 points for the Bulldogs.

WONDERVIEW 54, CLINTON 43 Sam Reynolds continued his hot streak, posting 21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists as Wonderview (5-4) ran past the host team. Landon Campbell totaled 11 points and six rebounds for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

LONOKE 48, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 26 Tyesha James finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Lonoke (2-0) to a decisive victory. Shakari James followed with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Rabbits.