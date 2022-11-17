• Karen Bass, a Democratic member of Congress who was considered by President Joe Biden as a possible vice president choice in 2020, will become the first black woman to be mayor of Los Angeles after building an insurmountable lead against billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

• Kahlil Square, 27, was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of David Evans, a pastor in Ada, Okla., at the request of the victim's widow, Kristie Evans, who earlier pleaded guilty to murder in the case after citing years of domestic abuse.

• Denis Becirovic, Zeljko Komsic and Zeljka Cvijanovic, representing Bosnia's Bosniak, Serb and Croat populations, were inaugurated to the Bosnian presidency, a largely powerless body.

• Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said an expert committee convened by the agency had evaluated three experimental Ebola vaccines and decided they should all be tested in Uganda as part of research before being licensed.

• Tab Bowling, mayor of Decatur, Ala., said he will have to "man up" and deal with the blowback after a newspaper reported he was operating an Airbnb at his home despite a city ordinance that prohibits such short-term rentals, telling the Decatur Daily he might need to stop offering a small guesthouse for rent following its reporting.

• William Ruto, president of Kenya, urged lawmakers not to remove presidential term limits from the country's constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader.

• Franziska Giffey, mayor of Berlin, said her government would not challenge a court ruling ordering a rerun of last year's election, which was plagued by problems after four votes and a marathon were scheduled the same day, saying, "It's very clear that mistakes were made here that must not happen again, that shouldn't have happened."

• Amy Schneider, "Jeopardy" champion from November 2021 to January 2022, testified against an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in her home state.

• Timeen Adair said voters in Rogers City, Mich., have spoken, saying "Eh, either one," after drawing a piece of paper that read "elected" to break a 616-616 tie for a City Council seat with Brittany VanderWall, who drew "not elected."