Jessieville district employee on leave after sexual assault accusation

JESSIEVILLE -- A Jessieville School District employee has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault by a student in the district, according to a social media post by the district.

A call to the superintendent's office for comment was not immediately returned.

A post on the district's Facebook page Tuesday night stated that it "is aware of a recent allegation of sexual assault made by a student against one of our employees. The employee remains on administrative leave and away from campus as the investigation continues, and the District is cooperating fully with all law enforcement agencies."

No arrests had been made Tuesday.

The post also said that the allegation is isolated to one student and one employee, and since it is a "confidential student and personnel matter, the district cannot legally comment any further."

According to the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Equity Assistance Center, a sexual assault is defined as a forcible or non-forcible sex offense under the uniform crime reporting system of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It also says that the person accused, or respondent, may be removed on an emergency basis under certain conditions and be placed on administrative leave during the pending grievance process.