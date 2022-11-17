Police beat: Jewelry shop holdup investigated in LR

Jewelry shop holdup investigated in LR

Little Rock police on Wednesday night were investigating the robbery of a jewelry store at a west Little Rock shopping center, a police spokesman said.

Preliminary information indicated multiple robbers entered the Sissy's Log Cabin in the Promenade at Chenal and used pepper spray on at least one employee, the spokesman, Mark Edwards, said.

The robbery in progress was reported to police around 6:45 p.m., Edwards said. It was not clear late Wednesday what the robbers escaped with. Further details on the robbers were unavailable.

Carjacking report leads to one arrest

A Little Rock teenager is being charged as an adult after a witness told police Tuesday he stole his vehicle at gunpoint, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police reported seeing Christophe Dodson, 17, fleeing in a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, and he was later picked out of a photo lineup by the victim, the report states.

The victim said Dodson pointed a gun at him and took his vehicle. Dodson faces charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, both felonies.

Jacksonville man facing gun charges

Jacksonville police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man after they discovered he had a shotgun illegally during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over William Harris, 42, of Jacksonville, near 723 School Drive at 1:44 p.m. because his license plate was unreadable, police said.

Harris was listed as a parolee with a search waiver, and a search of the vehicle turned up a shortened shotgun hidden under the hood of his pickup, police said.

The shotgun's make and model had been defaced, police said. Harris faces charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a defaced firearm, both felony counts, and a misdemeanor carrying a weapon count.

Guns, drugs found as warrant served

Little Rock police reported finding drugs and a gun while arresting a man on another warrant Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers were arresting Mario Owens, 38, of Little Rock, on other warrants around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when a search turned up a loaded .380-caliber pistol and drugs, including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Owens faces five felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and three drug possession charges.