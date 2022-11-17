



MEN

KENT STATE 94, UAPB 68

Kent State scored 27 points off 20 turnovers and had five players finish with 10 or more points to blast the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday at the Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.

Sincere Carry had 17 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds to lead the Golden Flashes, who led 42-34 early in the second half before running off a 15-6 run to open up a sizeable lead. UAPB (1-4) managed to climb as close as 76-63 with 5:46 to go following a lay-up from Shaun Doss but watched as Kent State (4-0) scored 18 of the game's final 23 points.

Giovanni Santiago had 17 points, and Malique Jacobs finished with 14 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger added 13 points, and Miryne Thomas tallied 10 points.

Doss collected a game-high 29 points, and Kylen Milton had 18 points for UAPB.

WOMEN

Arkansas State 95, Hendrix 50

In its home opener, Arkansas State scored 60 points in the lane and rolled to a win against Division III Hendrix at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves saw the return of veteran guard Keya Patton, who finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double after missing much of conference play last season due to an injury. Anna Griffin also had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Izzy Higginbottom led ASU (1-2) with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with five steals.

The Red Wolves jumped out to a double-digit lead by the midpoint of the first quarter and Hendrix (0-4) never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

