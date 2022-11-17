Younger candidates

Politics in this country is a mess. I’d like to think that I’m a moderate. Although I lean toward the conservatives, I will vote for the more liberal candidate if I think that he or she is the better choice.

That said, I would really like to see both of the main political parties run someone in their 60s and not in or near their 80s for president in the 2024 elections. Joe Biden comes across like he has one foot in the rest home while Donald Trump seems to think that you should be willing to kiss his foot and be personally loyal to him while he in turn would happily throw you under a bus on a whim.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Next couple of years

It appears we did not quite dodge the bullet. The recent election was a surprise since the party in power usually loses big in a midterm and polls had suggested a Republican wave. As some wag noted, however, the red wave turned out to be more of a catsup smear on the wall at Mara-Lago. While much closer than predicted, Republicans appear to have taken the House by a slim margin, and they only need one house to cause trouble.

What can we reasonably expect in the next two years?

President Biden has said he looks forward to working with Republicans in Congress. What are the chances anything will come of that? My prediction is that we will have two years of obstruction and nastiness. I anticipate investigations having little to do with any government action. Remember Benghazi and Hillary’s hours of testimony? Expect the same with Hunter Biden’s laptop. We can anticipate possible impeachments, a government shutdown or two, possibly a blackmail attempt to cut Social Security and Medicare based on a threat to default on the national debt, and so on. You have to go back to before Reagan to find a Republican Party interested in anything other than tax cuts for the rich and, since Newt Gingrich, it’s been pure destruction.

Here’s my suggestion/request: Voters in Arkansas should try to observe what actually happens over the next two years. Does anything come out of the Republican-controlled House you like? What happens to the improving state of the economy and inflation? If things turn sour, don’t blame the president. Will Democrats be able to protect Social Security, Medicare, lower drug prices, IRS audits of the rich who are hiding billions, etc.? Pay attention. Four of those Republican congressmen are ours.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Summing up a vote

You know what is wrong?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

That is what is wrong.

SHARA PURTLE

Benton