Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. avoids court appearance after ‘Blue Hog Report’ author settles FOIA lawsuit against city





Despite an order to appear in court, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ultimately did not face a judge on Wednesday after the city of Little Rock and attorney/blogger Matthew Campbell settled an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Campbell, author of the Blue Hog Report, filed the suit against the city in September.

Last month, a deputy city attorney acknowledged Little Rock had failed to provide Campbell with public records as required by law. The blogger is set to receive $8,557 as a result of the settlement.

The court still must enter an order dismissing the litigation for the case to formally conclude.

Scott had been scheduled to appear before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch on Wednesday.

Campbell had requested that the mayor appear and possibly face contempt over the production of cell phone records the blogger had requested. A show-cause order from Welch was filed Nov. 8 -- the same day Scott was elected to a second term.

But on Tuesday evening, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution authorizing the city attorney to pay Campbell up to $8,600 to settle the litigation, subject to certain conditions.

Campbell on Wednesday morning, prior to the hearing, filed a notice of settlement and motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Along with Campbell, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter and Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones appeared before Welch on Wednesday afternoon. Both sides indicated the lawsuit had been resolved.

Campbell told the judge he made a settlement offer to resolve the matter.

His original complaint was based on three unfulfilled Freedom of Information Act requests to the city. An amended complaint later brought the total number of unfulfilled requests to 13.

This fall, Campbell obtained and published on his blog numerous records related to LITFest, a city-sponsored festival for which Little Rock contracted with a politically connected firm that had recently hired Scott's former chief of staff, Charles Blake.

Days ahead of when LITFest's weekend of musical performances and panel discussions was supposed to begin, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Oct. 3 canceled the contract for the festival amid legal concerns expressed by Carpenter about the agreement.

Some of Campbell's 13 unfulfilled requests were related to LITFest or the city's chosen contractor, Think Rubix, according to his amended complaint.

When the two sides appeared before Welch on Oct. 25, Jones told the judge the city was admitting liability. The city was ordered to turn over records to Campbell at least every 48 hours as they became available.

In Campbell's motion for a show-cause order filed Nov. 4, he objected to redactions made to records of Scott's personal cell phone.

Among the unfulfilled records requests that prompted his Freedom of Information Act complaint, Campbell had requested monthly cell phone statements for any phone used by Scott starting from Jan. 1, 2019, according to his motion.

An amended version of the motion to dismiss with prejudice filed Wednesday afternoon said the city will pay Campbell $8,557 to resolve all issues involved in the litigation, including the production of records tied to LITFest.

Campbell on Nov. 10 had requested the same amount to cover his attorney's fees and costs.

The amended motion notes that the settlement only applies to the city and Campbell. The agreement will have no bearing on Campbell's ability to send future public records requests.

Although Welch previously granted the city's request to add Think Rubix as a third-party defendant because some records sought by Campbell were in the firm's possession, Think Rubix will not be pulled into the case after all. Jones indicated on Wednesday that the firm had not been served.

Following the hearing, Campbell told reporters he was happy with the settlement. Once the city attorney's office got involved, records started being produced like they should have been in the first place, the blogger said.

At a certain point, he felt like it was worth it to "wrap this up," Campbell said.

Apart from the one set of Think Rubix records, Campbell estimated he had obtained about 90% of the records he had been seeking. Following the recent "hiccup" over the cell phone records, the city provided them to him in a slightly redacted form, Campbell said.

Asked if expending taxpayer dollars on the settlement could have been avoided, Jones told reporters he did not want to answer with a yes or no.

"The law requires what the law requires, and we're going to do everything we can to fulfill what the law requires," he said.





Blogger Matt Campbell (center) converses with Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter (right) as Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones listens prior to appearing before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch on Wednesday in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





