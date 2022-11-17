Mercy breaks ground on new clinic to replace one destroyed by Fort Smith tornado

FORT SMITH -- Ground was broken Wednesday for Mercy's newest clinic in Fort Smith, Mercy Clinic Primary Care-Towson.

The new clinic will be at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue.

The clinic, which replaces a clinic destroyed by a tornado in May 2019, will be about 6,200 square feet and provide primary care services such as wellness exams, flu shots and other vaccines, X-ray and lab services and more, according to a news release.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Mercy to provide a primary care location that will be convenient for our patients. We are very eager to establish this clinic as a replacement for the facility we lost in 2019," said David Hunton, president of Mercy Clinic Fort Smith. "Our goal is to provide easy access to state-of-the-art services for our patients, and we believe this new clinic will do just that. This is an exciting day for all of us."

Construction on the new clinic is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and Mercy officials anticipate the new clinic will open in late 2023. New patients will be accepted, according to the release.