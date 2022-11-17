Mortgage rates fall to 6.9%; applications up

U.S. mortgage rates fell last week by the most since the end of July, again slipping below 7% and helping generate a bounce in purchase applications that otherwise remain depressed.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage decreased 24 basis points to 6.9% in the week that ended Friday, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday. The associations's index of applications to buy a home rose 4.4% -- the most since June -- but remains near its weakest level since 2015.

The pickup in demand allowed the overall measure of mortgage applications, which includes refinancing, to rise for the first time in two months. The index of refinancing activity, however, fell to a fresh 22-year low.

The rate-sensitive housing market has deteriorated rapidly this year as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy in an effort to reduce decades-high inflation. After consumer and producer price growth in October eased by more than forecast, some U.S. policymakers are pushing for a slower pace of rate increases in the coming months. Still, they acknowledge that inflation is far too high.

The association's survey, which has been conducted weekly since 1990, uses responses from mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts. The data covers more than 75% of all retail residential mortgage applications in the United States.