Needle shifting northwest

Arkansas' population is growing still, but most of the growth is confined--still--to Benton and Washington counties in the northwest corner.

Transplants are arriving from Little Rock, Dumas, Dallas, Chicago, Northridge, New Delhi. You name it.

Above that symbolic demarcation line known as the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, the I-49 gateway to Northwest Arkansas Proper, open spaces--like swing votes--are diminishing.

The region's population intake continues to vastly outperform its outflow, and projections say the already booming area will double in size to 1 million residents by 2045, a high-meadow hideaway for corporate executives, white-collar professionals and the rest enjoying a high standard of living.

Arkansawyers from south of the tunnel are answering this siren call, joining the expat EV makers and mountain bikers, the transplanted Fortune 500 execs.

This evolving shift in demographics is playing itself out at the state Capitol as well. Northwest Arkansas' legislative contingent used to stand out more for novelty--a few GOP retirees or transplants serving as the General Assembly's token Republicans.

When new legislators convene for the 94th General Assembly next year, NWA will be represented by the largest number of lawmakers ever: 18 members of the 100-seat House of Representatives will hail from Benton or Washington counties. Almost a fifth of House membership will represent one of two counties. Two counties, out of 75, with a fifth of the chamber's membership.

And now seven of 35 Senate districts will entail all or parts of the counties. Six of 13 new senators, the largest freshman class in 20 years, will hail from the I-49 corridor that entails NWA and parts of the River Valley, our sister publication in NWA reminds. Legislative veteran Greg Leding of Fayetteville will be the chamber's lone NWA Democrat.

(Far from the novelty it once was, the Republican Party of Arkansas will wield even larger supermajorities next year as well. Democrats will occupy 17 of 100 seats in the House, six of 35 in the Senate.)

This burgeoning "corner caucus," as lawmakers from Benton and Washington counties have dubbed themselves, will wield more power.

Joshua Bryant, current Republican state representative and senator-elect from Rogers, told the paper's Doug Thompson that if lawmakers do what's best for expansion in the northwest part of the state, the entire state will benefit. If that doesn't portend a more NWA-centric agenda, what could?

Senator-elect Bryant isn't wrong. It should work both ways, but it's not stretching the imagination to envision a world where NWA--Fortune 500 stronghold, the state's projected population center, home to the state's flagship institution of higher learning--carries the state. Some would argue that in some ways it already does.

We have other questions. In addition to NWA potentially gobbling up more seats at the capitol, how will evolving demographics impact regional politics? Visit Bentonville estimates that 60 percent of the resident county population is non-native.

Fayetteville should remain a reliable blue island in a sea of red. But could Benton County, the state's longtime traditional GOP stronghold, begin to purple as it absorbs new faces and reflects more cosmopolitan vibes?

The state remains as red as they come, though, and it's likely many NWA imports were escaping crime/exorbitant taxes/insert issue here, and are open to the idea of changing political hue.

Whichever way the region's politics matures, we could envision a day when an enterprising young lawmaker from northwest Arkansas introduces legislation to open a satellite capitol in Fayetteville or Bentonville.

It wasn't that long ago when a Saturday trip to Fayetteville felt like Thorin and Company's quest for Erebor. And a quest indeed it was for anyone south or east of Russellville. Back then, Fayetteville remained a well-kept secret, the old Mountain Inn, may it rest in peace, awaiting Porker pilgrims alighted at trail's end like a beacon bursting through the dense hardwood canopy.

Fayetteville was remote and isolated, and felt that way, where visiting football teams were airdropped in like grunts fresh out of basic.

The thing about secrets, though, is they usually find a way to the surface. The secret's out about northwest Arkansas. As new residents drop/squeeze in, resultant ripples will continue to crest on the steps of that marvelous replica on Woodlane Street in downtown Little Rock.