Solar module plant

going to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company said Wednesday.

First Solar said the plant, in Lauderdale County in the Tennessee Valley region, will create more than 700 jobs.

The factory is part of a previously announced plan to increase First Solar's U.S. manufacturing capacity to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025, the company said. It already has three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.

First Solar describes itself as the only major solar manufacturer with a headquarters in the United States not making components in China. The project will bring the company's total investment in U.S. manufacturing to more than $4 billion, it said.

A bill signed by President Joe Biden in August will direct spending, tax credits and loans to bolster technology like solar panels.

-- The Associated Press

All-you-can-fly deal

unveiled by Frontier

Weeks after teasing an all-you-can-fly deal in an email to customers, Denver-based budget carrier Frontier Airlines has offered its GoWild Pass for sale online.

The promotional cost for a year of flights is $599, which covers the entire domestic map, including Puerto Rico. The booking and travel clock starts May 2 and expires a year later.

Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said in an email that the $599 cost represents "special introductory pricing" for a "limited" group of customers and will be the lowest price offered for the pass this year. The pass automatically renews for a second year at a $1,999 charge unless customers cancel their membership.

The pass is valid on more than 300 days of travel but several blackout dates apply.

Under the pass, flight tickets don't become available to book and confirm until the day before departure. The carrier warns that "last seat availability is not guaranteed."

The $599 is not all-inclusive. Passengers must pay taxes, fees and extras, such as seat selection and baggage fees. Frequent fliers won't rack up miles. Travelers must be a loyalty member to purchase a pass.

-- The Washington Post

Day's 16.60 swoop

puts index at 836.30

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 836.30, down 16.60.

"Strong retail sales data for October released early in the day dampened risk appetite from investors as the energy and consumer discretionary sectors led stocks lower," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.