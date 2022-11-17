FOOTBALL

Eagles' TE placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns. Goedert will miss at least the Eagles' next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago. The Eagles started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history before they lost to the Commanders. Second-year tight end Jack Stoll should get more playing time and third-string rookie Grant Calcaterra could also get more snaps.

Texans add WR Rodgers

The Houston Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers sent two picks to Tennessee to trade up to select him in the third round with the 85th overall pick in last year's draft. But he didn't do much in his time in Green Bay and had just 95 yards receiving in limited action in 11/2 seasons. The 23-year-old also struggled with turnovers as a returner, fumbling a punt Sunday that led to a touchdown by the Cowboys in Green Bay's 31-28 overtime victory. That fumble was his fifth of the season and the second he lost. He had 20 punt returns for 139 yards this year after finishing with 20 returns for 166 yards last season.

Kicker's lawsuit dismissed

A judge has dismissed NFL kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former Coach Urban Meyer. Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo's attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so. The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July, arguing that Lambo's suit did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation, adding that he was released because of "his unsatisfactory performance on the football field." The team also argued that while Lambo's suit alleges wrongdoing on Meyer's part, it fails to show Meyer's actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team.

Virginia cancels home game

Virginia has canceled Saturday's home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina in the wake of a weekend shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school said Wednesday it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. A former player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus that was returning from a field trip, killing starting wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., reserve wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry. Jones, facing three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges, is being held without bond. Athletic Director Carla Williams said the NCAA's rules are "permissive" as far as allowing the school to facilitate travel for the team to the players' funerals, should they choose to do so. Davis was from Dorchester, S.C., Chandler was from Huntersville, N.C., and Perry was from Miami.

BASEBALL

Seattle acquires Hernandez

The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason by acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers on Wednesday. Fresh off the team's first playoff appearance in more than two decades, the Mariners added a slugging right-handed bat to their lineup with the acquisition of Hernandez and addressed one of their offseason needs by finding a corner outfielder. Hernandez hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBI in 131 games last season for the Blue Jays and joined Mookie Betts as the only outfielders in baseball with at least 35 doubles and 25 home runs. Hernandez was an All-Star starter in 2021 and finished that season hitting .296 with 32 home runs and 116 RBI for Toronto.

Angels, LHP reach deal

All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors' best changeups. After starting the year with two relief appearances, Anderson moved into the Dodgers' rotation and ultimately made 28 starts, setting career bests in innings pitched, ERA and victories. He was 10-1 at the All-Star break and was selected for the Midsummer Classic for the first time, although he didn't get to play in the game at Dodger Stadium. Anderson is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA in his career while pitching almost exclusively as a starter for Colorado (2016-19), San Francisco (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), Seattle (2021) and the Dodgers.

Surgery for Phils' Harper

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery next week to repair the tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow that forced the outfielder to spend the bulk of this season as designated hitter. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday there was no timetable on Harper's recovery until after the surgery, which was scheduled for Nov. 23. Harper suffered the small tear in April and last played right field at Miami on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow in May and shifted to the designated hitter role. Harper met this week with prominent orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who determined the tear did not heal on its own, forcing the surgery.

BASKETBALL

Cavs forward out 6 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with a right ankle injury, yet another medical setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries. The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He's been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab. The 26-year-old Windler had been hoping for better health in his third season with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2019. The former Belmont standout missed his entire rookie year with a stress fracture in his knee that required surgery. When he made his pro debut in 2020, Windler played just nine minutes in the opener before falling awkwardly and breaking his wrist.

TENNIS

Djokovic easily advances

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament. Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer's record six titles at the event. His last victory came in 2015. Djokovic also received some good news on the Australian Open front. The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against covid-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa canceled on public interest grounds on Jan. 14 and lost an appeal against deportation in the Full Federal Court.