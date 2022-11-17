One killed in Gassville antique store fire

One person was killed and several buildings were damaged in a Sunday night fire in Gassville, according to a fire official.

Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl said the Fire Department received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a fire at an antique store in the 500 block of West Main Street. He said the building was a combination of residential and commercial buildings.

"The fire started in the rear [of the antique building] and there are multiple buildings here," Glotzl said. "The main structure has been destroyed, the exposure buildings have been saved."

Glotzl said 10 fire departments and 70 firefighters were on the scene.

While several buildings "sustained some damage," crews were able to save them, he said. The building that houses Montgomery Heating and Aire was among those saved, according to the chief.

Crews left the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Glotzl wasn't able to provide any details about the person who was killed in the fire.

"That's gonna have to be determined by the coroner and the Gassville Police Department, and the [state] crime lab for a cause of death. We just literally don't have those facts right now," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Glotzl. The fire department has requested the assistance of the Baxter County sheriff's office as well as Mountain Home fire investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office.