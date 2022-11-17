100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1922

TEXARKANA -- About 200 gallons of wine and whiskey, the accumulation of the past six months from prohibition enforcement drives in northeast Texas, was poured into the sewer at the Texas side Federal Court building by order of Judge W. Leo Estes this afternoon. A large crowd witnessed the "solemn" scene, and there was not a cheer, but several groans were heard as the colored liquid was poured out by the minions of the law.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1972

• This morning, the North Little Rock city government is in position to be held in contempt of court -- eight alderman, the mayor and the city clerk. Circuit Judge Warren Wood gave them 10 days to reinstate an ordinance establishing a sewer improvement district and they haven't done it. William M. Dabbs Jr., attorney for the improvement district, was nonplussed. He said he'd never won a case in court only to have the court order ignored. ... Judge Wood's order was the result of a petition by the property owners of 83.4 acres between Pike Avenue and Camp Robinson Road. The Council had approved an ordinance setting up the district then repealed it two weeks later.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1997

• Jacksonville voters will decide Tuesday whether to fund $12.2 million in sewer repairs with a 1-cent sales tax increase. If not by a sales tax, Mayor Tommy Swaim said, the work will be paid for by increased sewer fees. ... A federal Environmental Protection Agency administrative order leaves the city no choice but to make the repairs. ... Jacksonville's waste-water utility has been ordered by the EPA to reduce leakage by repairing or replacing much of the system's 660,000 feet of pipe. The city must close the West Wastewater Treatment Plant and repair and expand the J. Albert Johnson Wastewater Treatment Facility south of town. ... Little organized opposition to the tax has emerged. Chamber of Commerce President Marshall Smith said the reason is simple: The sewer project would cost nearly $9 million less using tax revenue than with bonds and a rate increase.

10 years ago

Nov. 17, 2012

BENTONVILLE -- The warehouse at AMP Sign and Banner off the Wishing Springs Trail is packed this week. Reams of paper have been pushed aside to make way for boxes and boxes of bikes. Trek bikes to be exact. Five hundred forty of them. The Bentonville School District will be the first in the state - and maybe the first in the nation - to provide 30 high-quality bicycles in each of its schools, according to Alan Ley with Bike Bentonville. A community of support has coalesced to make the project happen, from raising more than $100,000 to assembling the hundreds of bikes. ... A minimum of three instructional hours on the trail system will be incorporated into the physical-education curriculum for third- to eighth-grade students each quarter.