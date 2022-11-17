PREP FB: Friday’s Matchups





Rogers at Bryant

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 9-2; Bryant 9-0

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; Bryant -- Buck James

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 5-11, 185). Bryant -- RB Chris Gannaway (Sr., 5-10, 180), WR Mytorian Singleton (Jr., 6-0, 185), QB Jordan Walker (So., 6-1, 220), DL Tyler Mosley (Sr., 5-10, 260).

THE SCOOP Bryant is the No. 1 seed from the 7A-Central and brings a 49-game win streak against in-state teams including four consecutive state championships. ... Bryant knocked off Conway 34-16 in week 10. ... Bryant QB Jordan Walker is 100-of-165 for 1,503 yards and 15 TDs with 10 interceptions. ... Rogers junior RB Jacob Jenkins has rushed for 589 yards in the past two games and has 1,407 on the season with 17 touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 361 yards. ... Rogers QB Dane Williams is 174-of-270 for 2,278 yards and 24 TDs.

OUR TAKE Bryant 35, Rogers 21

-- Chip Souza

North Little Rock at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS North Little Rock 6-5; Bentonville 9-1.

COACHES North Little Rock -- Randy Sandefur; Bentonville -- Jody Grant

KEY PLAYERS North Little Rock -- QB Malachi Gober (Sr., 5-9, 140), RB Torrance Moore (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Jace White (So., 5-9, 165), DB Zachary Robinson (Sr., 5-10, 175). Bentonville -- QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., -10, 200), WR CJ Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), LB Nick Stone (Sr., 5-11, 190).

THE SCOOP North Little Rock snapped a three-game losing streak by topping Fort Smith Southside 28-14 in the first round of the playoffs. ... Bentonville enters the game off a first-round bye after winning the 7A-West title in a 24-10 win against Bentonville West. ... Malachi Gober directs the Charging Wildcats' offense. Gober is 98-of-213 passing for 1,054 yards and 8 TDs with 10 interceptions. Gober has 279 yards rushing and 4 TDs. ... Bentonville QB Carter Nye is 158-of-233 for 2,377 yards and 22 TDs with 3 interceptions. ... Senior RB Josh Ficklin has rushed for 1,357 yards and 27 TDs after running over West for 205 yards. ... Junior WR CJ Brown has 50 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 41, North Little Rock 14

-- Chip Souza

Bentonville West at Cabot

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 8-3; Cabot 8-2

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Cabot -- Scott Reed

KEY PLAYERS West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), ATH Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), WR Jaxon Brust (Jr., 5-9, 170). Cabot -- QB Abe Owen (Sr., 6-2, 210), RB Evion Jimerson (Sr., 5-8, 185), WR Hayes Cox (Jr., 5-9, 165).

THE SCOOP This is a rematch of a Sept. 2 game where Cabot defeated West 34-10. ... Cabot QB Abe Owen is a dual-threat with his arm and legs. As a passer Owen is 89-of-176 for 1,336 yards and 10 TDs. As a runner, Owen has 541 yards and 13 TDs. ... Panthers' RB Evion Jimerson powers the run game with 158 carries for 1,030 and 10 TDs. ... West junior Jake Casey is 177-of-300 passing for 2,606 yards and 25 TDs with 7 interceptions. ... Wolverines' senior WR Ty Durham has 65 catches for 1,172 yards and 15 TDs. ... Junior WR Brust has 62 catches for 701 yards and 8 TDs.

OUR TAKE Cabot 27, West 21

-- Chip Souza

Mills at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mills 10-1; Shiloh Christian 10-1

COACHES Mills -- Cortez Lee; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS Mills -- QB Achillies Ringo (Jr., 6-3, 215), RB Jabrae Shaw (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Q.J. King (Sr., 5-7, 180), DE Caleb Sain (Jr., 6-3, 230); Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 175), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 195), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 190), LB Noah Dejarnatt (Sr., 6-0, 215).

THE SCOOP Both teams are in their first year in Class 5A. ... Last season Mills was 6-5, its first winning season since 2013. ... Mills QB Achillies Ringo is 176-of-266 for 3,043 yards and 24 TDs. As a runner, Ringo has 217 yards and 9 TDs. ... RB Jabrae Shaw has 33 carries for 336 yards and 10 TDs, and 41 catches for 779 yards and 6 TDs. ... WR Q.J.King has 55 catches for 1,002 yards and 8 TDs. ... Shiloh Christian QB Eli Wisdom became just the second QB in state history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in three separate seasons. Wisdom is 164-of-243 passing for 2,677 yards and 32 TDs, and has 1,048 yards rushing and 14 TDs. ... Saints RB Bo Williams has 1,036 yards and 20 rushing TDs. ... WR Bodie Neal has 77 catches for 1,381 yards and 16 TDs.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 41, Mills 35

-- Chip Souza

Conway at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Conway 8-2; Fayetteville 7-3

COACHES Conway -- Keith Fimple; Fayetteville -- Casey Dick

KEY PLAYERS Conway -- QB Donovyn Omolo (Jr., 6-2, 190), RB Boogie Carr (Sr., 5-9, 170), OL Aaron Smith (Sr., 6-6, 245), DL Kelgin Thomas (Sr., 6-0, 270), DL DeMarkale McKency (6-0, 255). Fayetteville -- WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), DB Bo Nolen (Sr., 6-2, 195), QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Lachlan McKinney (Jr., 5-9, 180), DL Brooks Young (Sr., 6-0, 225), Jaison Delemar (So., 5-11, 170)

THE SCOOP This is a rematch from last year's Class 7A semifinals when Fayetteville beat Conway 29-21 at Harmon Field .... Conway is No. 3 in the overall Top 10 poll while Fayetteville is No. 7. .... Fayetteville received a first-round bye while Conway blasted Springdale Har-Ber 68-31 after finishing as the No. 3 seed in the 7A-Central. .... Omolo is a left-handed quarterback who threw for over 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns as a sophomore. .... Fayetteville is led by junior quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has thrown for 3,620 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. .... Fayetteville has three receivers with over 750 yards in receptions including Kaylon Morris, who's caught 95 passes for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 42, Conway 38

-- Rick Fires

Booneville at Smackover

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Booneville 9-2; Smackover 7-4

COACHES Booneville – Doc Crowley; Smackover – David Osborn

KEY PLAYERS Booneville – QB Peyton Tatum (Sr., 5-10, 180), DL Chase Plymale (Sr., 6-1, 270), OL Johnny Barnes (Sr., 6-0, 240), DB Brooks Herrera (Sr., 5-5, 155). Smackover – QB D'Kylan Hildreth (Sr., 6-1, 185), OL Elisha Stanley (Sr., 5-10, 230), RB Jarius Burgis (Sr., 6-0, 150), DL Tyler Sexton (Sr., 5-9, 160).

THE SCOOP David Osborn is in his third season as head coach of the Buckaroos after serving as both offensive and defensive coordinator at different times for the team. ... Booneville is the second seed from the 3A-1 while Smackover is also the second seed from the 3A-5 behind Prescott. ... Smackover scored the final 18 points last week to beat Barton, 46-28, in the first round for its first playoff win since 2018. ... Booneville scored six touchdowns in the first half to beat Junction City, 42-14. ... Smackover has been traditionally a running team but D'Kylan Hildreth has thrown seven touchdown passes, including two last week. ... Booneville wingback Dax Goff has rushed for 1,684 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, including at least 100 in every game he's played. ... Booneville has won six straight November playoff games.

OUR TAKE Booneville 28, Smackover 21

-- Leland Barclay

Russellville at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Russellville 5-5; Greenwood 8-2

COACHES Russellville – David Wheeler; Greenwood – Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Russellville – TE Ben Haulmark (Sr., 6-3, 230), QB D.A. Reed (Jr., 5-10, 155) RB Tracey Daniels (Jr., 5-9, 170), DL Javian Velazquez (Sr., 6-1, 225). Greenwood – QB Hunter Houston (Sr., 6-1, 205), RB Jake Glover (Sr., 5-5, 155), DL Tanner McKusker (Sr., 6-0, 230), WR Aiden Kennon (Sr., 6-1, 215), DB Storm Scherrey (Sr., 6-0, 190), LB Evan Williams (Sr., 6-1, 210).

THE SCOOP Greenwood has won 11 straight conference games over the Cyclones, but Russellville won the only post-season meeting between the two teams in the 2016 state championship game, 37-23. ... David Wheeler is in his second season as head coach of the Cyclones and was the defensive coordinator in 2016. ... Greenwood is the No. 1 seed in the 6A-West and had a bye in last week's first round of the playoffs. ... Russellville went on the road and won last week in the first round with a 30-26 win over West Memphis with Tracey Daniels running for three touchdowns, including the game-winning 15-yard run with 37 seconds left to cap a 14-play, 80-drive. ... Daniels has rushed for 1,246 yards and 17 touchdowns, and is the eighth player in Russellville with at least 1,000 yards rushing in a season... Greenwood downed Russellville, 42-21, during the regular season, but the game was tied at 21-21 after three quarters. ... Greenwood QB Hunter Houston threw for a career-high 441 yards in that game and has thrown for 2,729 and 24 touchdowns for the season. ... Grant Karnes leads a talented receiving corps with 73 receptions for 1,083 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Greenwood is averaging 44 points and 474 yards per game.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 31, Russellville 14

-- Leland Barclay

Malvern at Lamar

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Malvern 8-2; Lamar 9-2

COACHES Malvern – J.D. Plumlee; Lamar – Josh Jones

KEY PLAYERS Malvern – QB Cedric Simmons (Sr., 6-0, 185), RB Jalen Dupree (6-1, 195), DL Leonard Leach (Sr., 5-10, 270), WR Dyelon Caradin (Jr., 6-1, 170). Lamar – DL Shayne Hampton (Sr., 6-0, 255), LB Donald Harkreader (Sr., 5-9, 170), C Timothy Hilton (Jr., 5-10, 250), OL Bazzel Duke (Jr., 6-5, 315).

THE SCOOP Lamar is the second seed from the 4A-4 while Malvern is the second seed from the 4A-7 conference. ... Malvern QB Cedric Simmons and RB Jalen Dupree compose one of the top 1-2 punches in the state. ... Simmons, a four-year starter as quarterback has thrown for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 738 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. ... Simmons is a four-year starter at quarterback and has thrown for 5,191 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career and rushed for 2,844 yards and 41 scores. ... Dupree has rushed for 2,116 yards this season, including at least 100 yards in every game, and 30 touchdowns. ... Lamar's trio of WBs Lee Harkreader and Jarrett Dalton along with FB Damien Hendrix has combined for 3,301 yards rushing with Hendrix leading the way with 1,397 yards.

OUR TAKE Malvern 28, Lamar 27

-- Leland Barclay

Ozark at Arkadelphia

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Ozark 8-3; Arkadelphia 9-0

COACHES Ozark – Jeremie Burns; Arkadelphia – Trey Schucker.

KEY PLAYERS Ozark – QB Landon Wright (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Eli Masingale (Sr., 5-11, 192), LB Gavin Gilbreth (Jr., 5-8, 160), LB Jordan Cross (Sr., 5-9, 170). Arkadelphia – QB Donovan Whitten (Sr., 6-2. 215), WR Carter Babb (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Jakobi Scott (Sr., 5-10, 240), DL Max Wilson (Sr., 6-2, 245), K Broc Curry (Sr., 5-10, 150).

THE SCOOP Arkadelphia has been widely considered the top team in Class 4A all season and won its first outright conference championship since 2013. ... Arkadelphia was one of just nine teams to go undefeated in their conference and win all of their conference games by the maximum 13 tie-breaking points. ... Ozark is the No. 2 seed in the 4A-1. ... In the first round of the playoffs last week, Arkadelphia beat Clinton 49-21, and Ozark beat Mena 45-7. ... Arkadelphia QB Donovan Whitten has thrown for 2,205 yards and 31 touchdowns this season after throwing for 3,511 and 43 scores last year. ... Ozark QB Landon Wright has a combined tandem offense of 2,512 yards with 1,281 yards passing and 14 touchdowns, and 1,231 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. ... Masingale has rushed for 1,343 yards and 22 scores and has eclipsed 1,000 yards all three varsity seasons and has 3,358 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career. ... LB Gavin Wilbreth leads Ozark on defense with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks and has 71 tackles for the season. ... M.J. Parker and Koby Wilbanks each have three interceptions for Ozark.

OUR TAKE Arkadelphia 35, Ozark 21

-- Leland Barclay

Ashdown at Elkins

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Ashdown 6-3; Elkins 9-1

COACHES Ashdown -- Matt Richardson; Elkins -- Zach Watson

KEY PLAYERS Ashdown -- TE Shamar Easter (Sr., 6-5, 225), QB Jonathan McElroy (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Kaiden Winfrey (Sr., 6-2, 170), OL Carter Cash (Sr., 6-0, 205), DL Rezell Ellis (6-0, 220). Elkins -- RB Da'Shawn Chairs (Jr., 5-8, 175), QB Dizzy Dean (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR/DB Aden Williams (Sr., 5-9, 170), LB -- Landon Haney (Sr, 5-10, 180), WR Stone Dean (Jr., 6-2, 200).

THE SCOOP No. 1 seed 4A-1 Elkins received a first-round bye while No. 4 seed 4A-7 Ashdown advanced with a 21-14 victory over Lonoke. .... Shamar Easter is a huge target at tight end and a two-time all-state player who is committed to Arkansas. ... Elkins has a dynamic offense that's produced over 50 points in five of its 10 games this season. .... Junior quarterback Dizzy Dean has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 31 touchdowns while junior running back Da'Shawn Chairs has rushed for over 1,400 yards and 12 scores. ... Elkins has won eight consecutive following a 42-22 loss to 3A-1 Conference champion Charleston in early September. .... The Elks ended the regular season with a 77-20 win over Lincoln. ... Elkins is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A while Ashdown is unranked by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

OUR TAKE Elkins 42, Ashdown 28

-- Rick Fires

Centerpoint at Charleston

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Centerpoint 10-1; Charleston 10-1

COACHES Centerpoint -- Cary Rogers; Charleston -- Ricky May

KEY PLAYERS QB Jace Clark (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Peyton Vaught (Sr., 5-10, 185), DL Brayden Longshore (6-2, 310), WR Tristan Rader (Sr., 5-9, 150). Charleston -- QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Reese Merechka (Jr., 5-8, 175), RB Brevyn Ketter (Sr., 5-9, 175), WR Bryton Ketter (Sr., 5-8, 155), DL Brady Clayton (Sr., 6-2, 220).

THE SCOOP This playoff is a rematch from last season when Centerpoint eliminated Charleston 28-23 in a second-round game. .... Both teams are 10-1 and Charleston is ranked No. 2 by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Class 3A. Centerpoint is unranked. ..... Centerpoint is led by senior Jace Clark, who's rushed for 1,632 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. .... Charleston is led by two-time all-state quarterback Brandon Scott, who accounted for five touchdowns last week in a 41-6 rout over Gurdon to begin the playoffs. ..... Centerpoint began the playoffs with a 48-22 win over Lavaca. .... Charleston has won eight consecutive since losing 27-19 to Nashville in its final non-conference game in September.

OUR TAKE Charleston 35, Centerpoint 28

-- Rick Fires

Greenland at Melbourne

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Melbourne 11-0; Greenland 8-3

COACHES Greenland -- Lee Larkan; Melbourne -- Stu Smith

KEY PLAYERS Greenland -- QB Max Meredith (Sr., 5-10, 220), RB Seth Center (Sr., 5-11, 167), RB Tucker Meador (Sr., 5-9, 160), WR Zach Holte (Sr., 6-0, 165), OL Matthew Goad (Sr., 5-8, 250). Melbourne -- QB Trey Wren (Sr., 5-10, 175), FB Chayse Beene (Sr., 5-10, 170), WR Carter Bray (Sr., 6-1, 195), OL Sawyer Hoskins (Sr., 6-0, 240), OL Buck Campbell (Sr., 6-1, 190).

THE SCOOP Melbourne is 11-0 under Stu Smith, who became a head coach after serving 36 years as a defensive coordinator at Batesville (33) and Van Buren (3).... Melbourne is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Greenland is unranked. ..... Melbourne beat Jessieville 55-14 and Greenland beat Fouke 20-0 last week in first-round games. ... Greenland is led by senior quarterback Max Meredith, a champion weightlifter who won the shot put last spring in the Class 3A state meet at Lincoln .... Greenland has won five consecutive since losing to No. 5 Booneville in 3A-1 Conference play Oct. 7. ..... Melbourne is a member of the 3A-2 Conference, where all four teams won first-round games last week.

OUR TAKE Melbourne 35, Greenland 21

-- Rick Fires

Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending November 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (18) 9-0 180 1

2. Cabot 8-2 158 2

3. Bentonville 9-1 142 3

4. Conway 9-2 125 4

5. LR Catholic 10-0 96 5

6. Greenwood 8-2 84 6

7. Pulaski Academy 9-1 64 7

8. Fayetteville 7-3 46 8

9. Rogers 9-2 32 9

10. Bentonville West 8-3 20 10

Others receiving votes Joe T Robinson 15, LR Parkview 15, Lake Hamilton 6, Benton 4, Arkadelphia 3.

CLASS 7A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bryant (18) 9-0 100 1

2. Cabot 8-2 68 2

3. Bentonville 9-1 54 3

4. Conway 9-2 39 4

5. Fayetteville 7-3 15 5

Others receiving votes Rogers 2, Bentonville West 2.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. LR Catholic (13) 10-0 80 1

2. Greenwood (4) 8-2 74 2

3. Pulaski Academy (1) 9-1 61 3

4. Lake Hamilton 9-2 26 5

5. LR Christian 9-2 24 4

Others receiving votes Benton 5.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Joe T. Robinson (11) 9-1 80 1

2. LR Parkview (7) 9-2 76 2

3. Shiloh Christian 10-1 57 3

4. LR Mills 10-1 37 4

5. Camden Fairview 9-2 14 5

Others receiving votes Valley View 4, Wynne 2.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Arkadelphia (16) 10-0 88 1

2. Harding Academy (2) 9-0 71 2

3. Warren 10-1 54 3

4. Malvern 9-2 26 4

5. Star City 10-1 14 5

(tie) Elkins 9-1 14 –

Others receiving votes Pocahontas 3.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Prescott (12) 10-0 83 1

2. Melbourne (6) 11-0 69 2

3. Rison 9-0 52 4

4. Charleston 10-1 45 3

5. Booneville 9-2 18 5

Others receiving votes Newport 2, Osceola 1.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Hazen (18) 10-0 90 1

2. Carlisle 9-1 72 2

3. Mount Ida 8-2 40 4

4. East Poinsett Co. 9-2 37 5t

5. Des Arc 7-3 15 –

Others receiving votes Earle 6, Marked Tree 3, Bigelow 3, Dierks 2, Mineral Springs 2.

8-MAN (2A-1A)

Record Pts Prv

1. Mountain Pine (18) 10-0 54 1

2. Woodlawn 9-1 28 2

3. Izard County 7-2 26 3

Others receiving votes None.





Booneville quarterback Peyton Tatum runs the ball during the Bearcats’ Class 3A first-round playoff win over Junction City last Friday night. The Bearcats, the No. 2 seed from the 3A-1 Conference, travel to Smackover for a second-round game Friday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





