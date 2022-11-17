PREP FB: Masingale credits offensive line as Ozark senior RB eclipses 3,000-career rushing mark for Hillbillies

OZARK -- When Ozark senior running back Eli Masingale learned he went over 3,000 career rushing yards earlier this season, the first thought that went into his mind was about his blockers.

Masingale, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, has plenty of strength and speed to earn his own yards. He has 137 carries for 1,353 yards with 22 touchdowns this season entering Friday's second-round matchup of the Class 4A state playoffs at Arkadelphia (9-0). But just like any ball carrier, Masingale knows where his bread is buttered.

The team-first mindset of Masingale instantly turned t0 blockers from this year in Hunter Collums, Logan Hitcher, Rylee Griffin, Charlie VanDenberg, Drew Meador, Kade Kendrick, Brayden Miner, Parker Stane and Drake Haddick, among others.

Without a doubt standouts who have graduated like Brock Burns, who is now at the University of Arkansas, RJ Karns, Bryar Yates, Spencer Lippott and Britton Gage came to his mind, too.

"I've had a great offensive line my entire high school career," Masingale said with a smile. "I've been so blessed. I'm just glad I've been able to help the team over the years. They are blocking for me and they lead the way. Getting to 3,000 yards means a lot to me, but it means more to me that we've had winning seasons throughout my career.

"We really wanted to keep the tradition going. Ozark football means a lot to us."

Masingale made his offensive line proud with one of the best games of his career in a 45-7 first-round win against Mena last week for Ozark. He finished with 18 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns all in the first half. He scored the game's initial four touchdowns to give the Hillbillies (8-3) a 28-0 lead to roll in the victory.

He had scores of 1, 58, 4 and 2 yards.

"Our offensive line blocked so great," Masingale said after the victory. "It was just great to get the first playoff win and advance. I don't even know if I've had four touchdowns in a game before. I just care about that win and moving to the next round. Our whole team played wonderfully. We wanted to get that momentum rolling in the playoffs."

Faith, family and football are the three big things in Masingale's life. Before every game, he puts a cross on the right side of his face with an eye black stick.

The blocking ahead of him has paved a way for Masingale to have a special career but Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns knows how much work Masingale has done to get to this point of earning milestones. If you can't find Masingale on the practice field, you'll probably find him in the weight room getting stronger.

"He has been a three-year starter and has made big plays throughout his career," Burns said. "He is one of the hardest workers we have. He has bulked up and is running super fast. He's made himself into the player he is with his work ethic. He just lives in that weight room."

Ozark senior quarterback Landon Wright has been the perfect compliment to Masingale over the years. The Hillbillies' offense is at its most dangerous with Wright and Masingale running read-option plays. Wright, with the threat of Masingale, and vice versa, bring the balance the Ozark offense needs to keep opposing defenses honest.

Wright earlier this season passed the 2,500 career rushing and 2,500 career passing milestones. Wright also has 132 carries for 1,228 and 18 touchdowns this year for the Hillbillies. When the defense focuses on Wright during read-option plays from the shotgun, he simply hands the ball off to Masingale and then watches him perform.

"Anytime we get Masingale the ball, you just sit back and wait for something good to happen," Wright said. "He is either going to run them over or he is going to run right past them. He is just that guy for us."

Respect goes both ways. Masingale said he knows how much Wright has helped make the offense run as efficiently as it can throughout their careers. Ozark is averaging more than 41 points per game this season. It's easy to see what Masingale brings on the field Friday nights from the stands. He possesses a rare power and speed combo that can turn any handoff into a touchdown. But he provides plenty off the field as well.

"With Eli and his fellow seniors, you can't ask for better leadership," Burns said. "He is like an extra coach on the field making sure we are lined up in the right spots. When he comes to the sidelines, he tells me what he is seeing from the defense with their alignment. He comes over and suggests what we need to run, and he is usually right."