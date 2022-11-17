PREP FOOTBALL: Ketter twins latest in family of football players





There's something special about having success in sports with friends you've grown up with.

It's even better if those players are relatives, like brothers or sisters on the same team. Better still are the rare occasions where twins get to play and thrive on the same team.

That's the situation at Charleston, where twin brothers Brevyn and Bryton Ketter are major contributors for the Tigers (10-1), who host Centerpoint (10-1) Friday in a Class 3A playoff game at Alumni Field. Both are seniors and Brevyn is a running back and Bryton a receiver for Charleston.

"It's a situation not a whole lot of people get to experience," Brevyn Ketter said of playing football with his twin brother. "So, it's been really special."

The twins are just the latest in a string of Ketter brothers who've worn the black and gold uniforms, mostly at running back, for Charleston. Brevyn and Bryton Ketter followed Breckton Ketter, who is two years older than the twins. Breckton followed Bradyn, who followed Braxton, who played at Charleston in 2016. The boys' father, Charles Ketter, played at Subiaco Academy in the 1980s, which can add to the lively family discussions when talk turns to football.

"It's very cool to be a part of something like this," Brevyn said. "We're all competitive. Bryton and I try to push each other harder. But even in your best game, you're still going to get some critique from your brothers."

There isn't much to complain this year about the Ketter twins or their Charleston teammates. Charleston has won eight consecutive and claimed the 3A-1 Conference championship since losing 27-19 to Class 4A Nashville on Sept. 16. The twins are major contributors on a Charleston offense that's scored at least 40 points in nine of its 11 games this season.

Brevyn has rushed for 506 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63 carries and he's also hauled in 17 passes for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns at running back for the Tigers. Bryton has 31 catches for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns at receiver and he's ran five times for 75 yards and a score. The brothers are also contributors on defense and special teams for the Tigers.

"They are both willing to do whatever we need them to do, whether it's block, run, or catch it," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "They are big-time players when the lights come on and are game-changers in every way."

One of the many highlights for the twins came on Oct. 29 when Brevyn (5-10, 185) and Bryton (5-9, 165) combined for six first-half touchdowns in a 42-7 win over West Fork at Alumni Field. Like all siblings, the boys are competitive against each other but no so much that jealousy creeps in.

"If he scores a bunch of touchdowns and I don't get any, that's OK," Bryton said. "I want to do more but, in the end, it's about winning and doing what you can to make it happen."

May said he sees on a daily basis the brothers competing and, simultaneously, supporting one another.

"The boys are very different, but yet a lot alike," May said. "Brevyn has never met a stranger, always loose and joking. Bryton, while loose and as someone who jokes around a little, is more serious in nature. They are each other's biggest fan and love it when the other makes a big play."

Both brothers credit Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott for much of the Tigers' success the last two seasons. Scott is a two-time all-state player who accounted for five touchdowns last week in a 41-6 win over Gurdon.

"I've pretty much played with Brandon my whole life," Bryton said. "Not many people can say they have the same quarterback in high school as they had playing Little League football. We have good chemistry. It's been an honor to play with him."

Charleston hopes to make another run in the playoffs after finishing 10-1 last season. That one loss was to Centerpoint, the team Charleston will face in a second-round game Friday at Alumni Field.

"We shouldn't have lost that game," Bryton said. "But I think we're a lot better and more physical than we were last year. We're ready to go."

Brevyn Ketter rooms for running room in a game earlier this season. Brevyn and his twin brother Bryton Ketter have been major contributors for the Tigers this season. Charleston will host Gurdon on Friday in a Class 3A state playoff game at Alumni Field. Courtesy photo RNN Sports/Jim Best



Charleston Tigers twin brothers Bryton Ketter (left) and Brevyn Ketter walk across the field for the pregame coin flip at a game earlier this season. The Ketters are major contributors to the Tigers on both offense and defense, helping the team earn the 3A-1 Conference championship. Charleston hosts Gurdon this week in a Class 3A state playoff game. Courtesy photo RNN Sports/Jim Best





