Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Texas Southern University, Houston

Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise indicated

Friday's first round

(1) Alabama State vs. (8) Alabama A&M, 11 a.m.

(4) Jackson State vs. (5) Texas Southern, 1:30 p.m.

(2) Florida A&M vs. (7) UAPB, 4 p.m.

(3) Grambling State vs. (6) Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Alabama State/Alabama A&M winner vs. Jackson State/Texas Southern winner, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M/UAPB winner vs. Grambling State/Bethune-Cookman winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (ESPN3.com)

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas teams listed in bracket order (place and conference number indicated in parentheses); all games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated

CLASS 4A

Second round (Nov. 18)

DeWitt at Harding Academy

McGehee at Haskell Harmony Grove

Ozark at Arkadelphia

Star City at Rivercrest

Ashdown at Elkins

Nashville at Pocahontas

Stuttgart at Warren

Malvern at Lamar

CLASS 3A

Second round (Nov. 18)

Fordyce at Glen Rose

Greenland at Melbourne

Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola

Booneville at Smackover

Bismarck at Rison

Salem at Prescott

Centerpoint at Charleston

Quitman at Newport

8-MAN

Semifinals (Nov. 18)

Rector at Mountain Pine

Woodlawn at Izard County

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 15

UAM 63, Delta State 61 (at Monticello)

Delta State (1-2): Michelle Smith 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Brysa Maxwell 14 points

UAM (1-2): Bailey Harris 12 points, 8 rebounds, hit game-tying 3 with 9 seconds left and go-ahead free throws with 3 seconds left; Alindsey Young 10 points

SCHEDULE

TODAY

Men's college basketball

Ecclesia College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

Dollarway at Friendship Aspire-Southeast (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Southwest Christian Academy (Little Rock; boys), 6 p.m.

Hoopin' for Hoodies Classic at North Little Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Fort Smith Northside (boys), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Cleveland State (Cleveland, Ohio), 6 p.m.

Prep basketball

White Hall at McGehee (girls), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Prep basketball

Hoopin' for Hoodies Classic at North Little Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Conway (boys), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.), 2:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

Men's college basketball

Crowley's Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.