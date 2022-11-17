Sportsboard

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SWAC TOURNAMENT
At Texas Southern University, Houston
Seeds in parentheses; all games streaming on SWAC Digital Network, unless otherwise indicated
Friday's first round
(1) Alabama State vs. (8) Alabama A&M, 11 a.m.
(4) Jackson State vs. (5) Texas Southern, 1:30 p.m.
(2) Florida A&M vs. (7) UAPB, 4 p.m.
(3) Grambling State vs. (6) Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's semifinals
Alabama State/Alabama A&M winner vs. Jackson State/Texas Southern winner, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M/UAPB winner vs. Grambling State/Bethune-Cookman winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
PREP FOOTBALL
ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTE: Playoffs with southeast Arkansas teams listed in bracket order (place and conference number indicated in parentheses); all games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated
CLASS 4A
Second round (Nov. 18)
DeWitt at Harding Academy
McGehee at Haskell Harmony Grove
Ozark at Arkadelphia
Star City at Rivercrest
Ashdown at Elkins
Nashville at Pocahontas
Stuttgart at Warren
Malvern at Lamar
CLASS 3A
Second round (Nov. 18)
Fordyce at Glen Rose
Greenland at Melbourne
Camden Harmony Grove at Osceola
Booneville at Smackover
Bismarck at Rison
Salem at Prescott
Centerpoint at Charleston
Quitman at Newport
8-MAN
Semifinals (Nov. 18)
Rector at Mountain Pine
Woodlawn at Izard County
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Nov. 15
UAM 63, Delta State 61 (at Monticello)
Delta State (1-2): Michelle Smith 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Brysa Maxwell 14 points
UAM (1-2): Bailey Harris 12 points, 8 rebounds, hit game-tying 3 with 9 seconds left and go-ahead free throws with 3 seconds left; Alindsey Young 10 points
SCHEDULE
TODAY
Men's college basketball
Ecclesia College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
Dollarway at Friendship Aspire-Southeast (girls/boys), 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Southwest Christian Academy (Little Rock; boys), 6 p.m.
Hoopin' for Hoodies Classic at North Little Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Fort Smith Northside (boys), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Cleveland State (Cleveland, Ohio), 6 p.m.
Prep basketball
White Hall at McGehee (girls), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Prep basketball
Hoopin' for Hoodies Classic at North Little Rock: Pine Bluff vs. Conway (boys), 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.), 2:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
Men's college basketball
Crowley's Ridge College at UAPB, 7 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Arkansas Baptist College at UAM, 5:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
White Hall at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.