State police probe attack on special agent at football game

A criminal investigation was underway Wednesday after a high school football player attacked an Arkansas State Police special agent at a playoff game in Rector on Friday night, an agency spokesman said.

Special Agent Mark Vavak, who is assigned to the agency's Criminal Investigation Division, suffered a concussion in the incident, which involved a Strong-Huttig football player, state police spokeman Bill Sadler said. Vavak is on medical leave and additional medical tests were ongoing, Sadler said.

Meanwhile, investigators were questioning witnesses as well as officials and some students from the Strong-Huttig and Rector school districts, trying to determine if the player's actions were criminal Sadler said.

When the investigation concludes the case file will be sent to the Clay County prosecutor, who will determine if the player will be charged.

A phone call to the Strong-Huttig School District on Wednesday to ask if the player was disciplined by the school was transferred to a coach, who was not available and had not responded to a message left with them.

Sadler could not provide details of what led to the incident or say if anyone aside from Vavak and the student were involved, but he said tensions had been rising on the sidelines where Vavak was helping the Rector School District's athletics department as part of a chain crew during the game.

Sadler could not say if Vavak was on duty at the time or not. He said an administrative investigation into the attack would include looking into details of Vavak's work with the Rector School District.