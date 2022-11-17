FOOTBALL

Knight honored by GAC

After leading his team to an undefeated regular season and an NCAA Division II playoff berth, Ouachita Baptist University Coach Todd Knight was honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's Coach of the Year.

Nine Tigers were named first-team all-conference selections, led by running back T.J. Cole, who was a unanimous pick. Fullback Will Fitzhugh was one of five Harding University players named to the first team. Southern Arkansas University running back Jaric Scales was also a first-team selection, as were University of Arkansas-Monticello linebacker Demarcus White, Arkansas Tech University placekicker Jesus Zizumbo and Henderson State University wide receiver Xavier Malone, who was a unanimous pick.

Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards was named the conference's Freshman of the Year. Among Division II leaders, Edwards led all freshmen in passing touchdowns (21), was fifth in passing efficiency (168.61), 13th in passing yards per completion (14.54) and 18th in completion percentage (63.4%).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Missouri

The University of Arkansas evened its SEC record Wednesday with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-16) sweep of Missouri at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Head led the way for the Razorbacks (16-8, 7-7 SEC) with a match-high 10 kills and 2 service aces to go with 2 assists. Tatum Shipes had six blocks to lead Arkansas, Courtney Jackson added a match-high 15 digs, while Jillian Gillen had 13 digs, 4 blocks and a service ace.

Kaylee Cox led the Tigers (8-16, 1-13) with 10 digs and 9 kills to go with 3 blocks.

ASU sweeps Georgia State at Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State extended its season Wednesday afternoon in Foley, Ala., topping Georgia State 3-0 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Bailey Helzer tallied 19 kills while committing just two errors on 33 swings, good for a .515 hitting percentage to lead all Red Wolves and Panthers. Georgia State (7-22) committed 11 service errors and never got a set-point opportunity.

ASU (8-21) has won at least one conference tournament match in nine of its past 10 trips and will play Old Dominion today.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Koons named to ASUN All-Freshman team

University of Central Arkansas setter Caylan Koons was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team Wednesday.

The Springdale Har-Ber graduate won ASUN Freshman of the Week honors three time this season and was named Setter of the Week once.

Koons started 21 of 25 games for the Sugar Bears. She was the offensive catalyst for Coach John Newberry's squad, recording 125 assists in her first three regular season matches. Her 857 total assists were good for seventh in the conference.

-- Sam Lane

UALR's Cail earns OVC honor

University of Arkansas-Little Rock middle blocker Daedrianna Cail was named a second-team all-conference selection by the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday.

Cail finished her freshman season with 211 kills, a .266 hitting percentage that ranked ninth in the conference, a team-leading 27 service aces and 118 total blocks, including. team-high 17 solo. Her 118 total blocks ranks 57th nationally and third in the OVC.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services