Super Quiz: National Symbols of the U.S.

1. What is the official national motto?

2. This unofficial national motto appears on coinage.

3. The lyrics of what song are from the poem "Defence of Fort McHenry"?

4. What is the national mammal of the United States?

5. The reverse side of the Great Seal depicts an unfinished --------------.

6. What ends with the words "with liberty and justice for all"?

7. What is the national floral emblem?

8. What is the national tree?

9. What is the national march?

ANSWERS:

1. In God We Trust

2. E pluribus unum (Out of many, one)

3. "The Star-Spangled Banner"

4. (American) bison

5. Pyramid

6. The Pledge of Allegiance

7. Rose

8. Oak tree

9. "The Stars and Stripes Forever"