Iranian violence leaves 7 people dead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported.

In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two members of Iran’s paramilitary Basij in the central city of Isfahan, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. In both attacks, the gunmen were reportedly riding motorcycles.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the attacks or if they were linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting in Izeh, according to state TV.

State TV said that groups of several dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh late Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them. State-linked media also reported that someone set fire to a Shiite religious seminary.

Violent clashes have broken out around some of the protests as security forces have clamped down on dissent. Iran has also seen a number of recent attacks blamed on separatists and religious extremists, including a shooting at a major Shiite shrine last month that killed over a dozen people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Malta to weigh abortion-ban exception

Malta on Wednesday moved to loosen its strictest-in-Europe abortion ban, with its government saying it would propose legal changes that would enable the procedure if a pregnant person’s health is at serious risk.

The changes, which will be put before parliament next week, come as the tiny island country’s policies faced scrutiny after an American tourist — 16 weeks pregnant — started bleeding profusely, suffering an incomplete miscarriage with a life-threatening risk. When Maltese doctors wouldn’t terminate the pregnancy, the woman, Andrea Prudente, had to be airlifted hundreds of miles to Spain.

Malta, the smallest member of the European Union, has until now maintained the lone total abortion ban in the bloc, including in cases of incest and rape, as well as when the pregnant person’s health is at risk. In theory, people can face jail time for having an abortion, though prosecutions have been exceedingly rare.

The country south of Italy’s island of Sicily is predominantly Catholic, and in some ways it has become highly secular: Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2017, and it draws high grades for LGBT rights. But abortion has remained a highly contested issue.

At a news conference Wednesday, officials acknowledged problems with the existing laws, where the criminal code leaves both doctors and women theoretically vulnerable to imprisonment. Malta’s health minister, Chris Fearne, said new amendments would clear the way for the procedure — without legal risk — if the women’s health is at risk.

6 Pakistani police officers die in ambush

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Armed militants on Wednesday ambushed a routine police patrol in northwestern Pakistan, killing all six policemen in the vehicle, while a shootout with gunmen elsewhere in the volatile region killed two soldiers, officials said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the ambush in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has seen frequent attacks on security forces. The militant group — formally known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — is separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban.

The attackers who ambushed the police in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district escaped on motorcycles, according to police officer Rab Nawaz Khan. He said an investigation was underway.

A TTP spokesman, Mohammad Khurasani, said the police patrol was ambushed while on the way to carry out a raid in the area. The militants snatched police weapons before fleeing the scene, he said.

Building’s collapse deadly in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least three people died when a building collapsed in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, authorities said Wednesday.

Six other people were rescued from the rubble and are being treated at a hospital in the Kasarani suburb, where the multistory building is located.

The residential building was under construction and had shown signs of weakness including visible cracks before it collapsed, witnesses told local media.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday said the owner of the building should be arrested and charged with murder because the required construction permits had not been issued.

Local media reported that the owner is on the run.

Government officials had inspected the construction site and asked workers to leave earlier on Tuesday, a construction worker told the local Daily Nation newspaper. But the site foreman told the workers to continue, the newspaper reported.

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.



