This week’s high school football schedule

TODAY'S GAME

CLASS 5A

Wynne (No. 2 5A-East) at Little Rock Parkview (No. 1 5A-South)*

Friday's games

CLASS 7A

Rogers (No. 4 7A-West) at Bryant (No. 1 7A-Central)

Conway (No. 3 7A-Central) at Fayetteville (No. 2 7A-West)

North Little Rock (No. 4 7A-Central) at Bentonville (No. 1 7A-West)

Bentonville West (No. 3 7A-West) at Cabot (No. 2 7A-Central)

CLASS 6A

Russellville (No. 5 6A-West) at Greenwood (No. 1 6A-West)

Lake Hamilton (No. 3 6A-West) at Benton (No. 2 6A-East)

Little Rock Christian (No. 4 6A-West) at Little Rock Catholic (No. 1 6A-East)*

Mountain Home (No. 6 6A-West)

at Pulaski Academy

(No. 2 6A-West)

CLASS 5A

Batesville (No. 3 5A-East) at Joe T. Robinson (No. 1 5A-Central)

Camden Fairview (No. 2 5A-South) at Valley View (No. 1 5A-East)

Mills (No. 2 5A-Central) at Shiloh Christian (No. 1 5A-West)

CLASS 4A

DeWitt (No. 4 4A-8) at Harding Academy (No. 1 4A-2)

McGehee (No. 3 4A-8) at Benton Harmony Grove (No. 1 4A-4)

Ozark (No. 2 4A-1) at Arkadelphia (No. 1 4A-7)

Star City (No. 2 4A-8) at Rivercrest (No. 2 4A-3)

Ashdown (No. 4 4A-7) at Elkins (No. 1 4A-1)

Nashville (No. 3 4A-7) at Pocahontas (No. 1 4A-3)

Stuttgart (No. 2 4A-2) at Warren (No.1 4A-8)

Malvern (No. 2 4A-7) at Lamar No. 2 (4A-4)

CLASS 3A

Fordyce (No. 3 3A-6) at Glen Rose (No. 1 3A-4)

Greenland (No. 3 3A-1) at Melbourne (No. 1 3A-2)

Camden Harmony Grove (No. 2 3A-6) at Osceola (No. 1 3A-3)

Booneville (No. 2 3A-1) at Smackover (No. 2 3A-5)

Bismarck (No. 3 3A-4) at Rison (No. 1 3A-6)

Salem (No. 3 3A-2) at Prescott (No. 1 3A-5)

Centerpoint (No. 2 3A-4) at Charleston (No. 1 3A-1)

Quitman (No. 4 3A-2) at Newport (No. 2 3A-2)

CLASS 2A

Earle (No. 4 2A-2) at Carlisle (No. 2 2A-4)

Mount Ida (No. 2 2A-3) at Des Arc (No. 1 2A-2)

England (No. 4 2A-4) at East Poinsett County (No. 2 2A-2)

Marked Tree (No. 3 2A-2) at Hazen (No. 1 2A-4)

8-Man

Rector (No. 2 2A-North) at Mountain Pine (No. 1 2A-South)

Woodlawn (No. 2 2A-South) at Izard County (No. 1 2A-North)

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

NEXT WEEK'S SCHEDULE

CLASS 7A

Winner of Bryant/Rogers vs. winner of Fayetteville/Conway

Winner of Bentonville/North Little Rock vs. winner of Cabot/Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Winner of Greenwood/Russellville vs. winner of Benton/Lake Hamilton

Winner of Little Rock Catholic/Little Rock Christian vs. winner of Pulaski Academy/Mountain Home

CLASS 5A

Winners of Joe T. Robinson/Batesville vs. winner of Little Rock Parkview/Wynne

Winner of Valley View/Camden Fairview vs. winner of Shiloh Christian/Mills

CLASS 4A

Winner of Harding Academy/DeWitt vs. winner of Benton Harmony Grove vs. McGehee

Winner of Arkadelphia/Ozark vs. winner of Rivercrest/Star City

Winner of Elkins/Ashdown vs. winner of Pocahontas/Nashville

Winner of Warren/Stuttgart vs. winner of Lamar/Malvern

CLASS 3A

Winner of Glen Rose/Fordyce vs. winner of Melbourne/Greenland

Winner of Osceola/Camden Harmony Grove vs. winner of Smackover/Booneville

Winner of Rison/Bismarck vs. winner of Prescott/Salem

Winner of Charleston/Centerpoint vs. winner of Newport/Quitman

CLASS 2A

Winner of Earle/Carlisle vs. winner of Des Arc/Mount Ida

Winner of England/East Poinsett County vs. winner of Hazen/Marked Tree