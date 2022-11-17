This week’s high school football schedule

TODAY'S GAME
CLASS 5A
Wynne (No. 2 5A-East) at Little Rock Parkview (No. 1 5A-South)*
Friday's games
CLASS 7A
Rogers (No. 4 7A-West) at Bryant (No. 1 7A-Central)
Conway (No. 3 7A-Central) at Fayetteville (No. 2 7A-West)
North Little Rock (No. 4 7A-Central) at Bentonville (No. 1 7A-West)
Bentonville West (No. 3 7A-West) at Cabot (No. 2 7A-Central)
CLASS 6A
Russellville (No. 5 6A-West) at Greenwood (No. 1 6A-West)
Lake Hamilton (No. 3 6A-West) at Benton (No. 2 6A-East)
Little Rock Christian (No. 4 6A-West) at Little Rock Catholic (No. 1 6A-East)*
Mountain Home (No. 6 6A-West)
at Pulaski Academy
(No. 2 6A-West)
CLASS 5A
Batesville (No. 3 5A-East) at Joe T. Robinson (No. 1 5A-Central)
Camden Fairview (No. 2 5A-South) at Valley View (No. 1 5A-East)
Mills (No. 2 5A-Central) at Shiloh Christian (No. 1 5A-West)
CLASS 4A
DeWitt (No. 4 4A-8) at Harding Academy (No. 1 4A-2)
McGehee (No. 3 4A-8) at Benton Harmony Grove (No. 1 4A-4)
Ozark (No. 2 4A-1) at Arkadelphia (No. 1 4A-7)
Star City (No. 2 4A-8) at Rivercrest (No. 2 4A-3)
Ashdown (No. 4 4A-7) at Elkins (No. 1 4A-1)
Nashville (No. 3 4A-7) at Pocahontas (No. 1 4A-3)
Stuttgart (No. 2 4A-2) at Warren (No.1 4A-8)
Malvern (No. 2 4A-7) at Lamar No. 2 (4A-4)
CLASS 3A
Fordyce (No. 3 3A-6) at Glen Rose (No. 1 3A-4)
Greenland (No. 3 3A-1) at Melbourne (No. 1 3A-2)
Camden Harmony Grove (No. 2 3A-6) at Osceola (No. 1 3A-3)
Booneville (No. 2 3A-1) at Smackover (No. 2 3A-5)
Bismarck (No. 3 3A-4) at Rison (No. 1 3A-6)
Salem (No. 3 3A-2) at Prescott (No. 1 3A-5)
Centerpoint (No. 2 3A-4) at Charleston (No. 1 3A-1)
Quitman (No. 4 3A-2) at Newport (No. 2 3A-2)
CLASS 2A
Earle (No. 4 2A-2) at Carlisle (No. 2 2A-4)
Mount Ida (No. 2 2A-3) at Des Arc (No. 1 2A-2)
England (No. 4 2A-4) at East Poinsett County (No. 2 2A-2)
Marked Tree (No. 3 2A-2) at Hazen (No. 1 2A-4)
8-Man
Rector (No. 2 2A-North) at Mountain Pine (No. 1 2A-South)
Woodlawn (No. 2 2A-South) at Izard County (No. 1 2A-North)
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
NEXT WEEK'S SCHEDULE
CLASS 7A
Winner of Bryant/Rogers vs. winner of Fayetteville/Conway
Winner of Bentonville/North Little Rock vs. winner of Cabot/Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
Winner of Greenwood/Russellville vs. winner of Benton/Lake Hamilton
Winner of Little Rock Catholic/Little Rock Christian vs. winner of Pulaski Academy/Mountain Home
CLASS 5A
Winners of Joe T. Robinson/Batesville vs. winner of Little Rock Parkview/Wynne
Winner of Valley View/Camden Fairview vs. winner of Shiloh Christian/Mills
CLASS 4A
Winner of Harding Academy/DeWitt vs. winner of Benton Harmony Grove vs. McGehee
Winner of Arkadelphia/Ozark vs. winner of Rivercrest/Star City
Winner of Elkins/Ashdown vs. winner of Pocahontas/Nashville
Winner of Warren/Stuttgart vs. winner of Lamar/Malvern
CLASS 3A
Winner of Glen Rose/Fordyce vs. winner of Melbourne/Greenland
Winner of Osceola/Camden Harmony Grove vs. winner of Smackover/Booneville
Winner of Rison/Bismarck vs. winner of Prescott/Salem
Winner of Charleston/Centerpoint vs. winner of Newport/Quitman
CLASS 2A
Winner of Earle/Carlisle vs. winner of Des Arc/Mount Ida
Winner of England/East Poinsett County vs. winner of Hazen/Marked Tree