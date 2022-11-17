Tough run awaiting Wolverines





Bentonville West got the season-opening victory it was searching for Tuesday night at ultra-talented Little Rock Christian. But for Coach Greg White, that was only a start.

The road for his team isn't expected to get any easier -- not by a long shot.

The Wolverines will host Bryant on Friday, then get an 11-day break before returning Nov. 29 against Siloam Springs. After that, it's high-profile events one after another until they get into the thick of 6A-West Conference play in early January.

"We've been telling the guys that with this schedule, you can't hide," said White, whose team will actually play games against league foes Bentonville, Fort Smith Southside and Fort Smith Northside over a six-day span prior to Christmas. "There's nowhere to hide so we've got to embrace it. We came down to a tough place after a long bus ride and beat a really good team that I expect to see in Hot Springs come March."

White also said he doesn't see any reason why his Wolverines wouldn't welcome in the challenges they're sure to get. Bentonville West is coming off a season in which it finished second in the conference and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament. The Wolverines also have a savvy mix of veterans, led by University of Central Arkansas commit Tucker Anderson, and youngsters who should again have them in the running for a league championship.

But the schedule that Bentonville West has put together suggests it's searching for something much more than just conference supremacy.

The Wolverines, who were ranked sixth in the early-season Class 6A Super Six, play at the Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana, Texas, on Dec. 2 against the host team and Dec. 3 against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt. Class 5A contenders Little Rock Parkview and Marion will also participate in the event. The following week, they'll play three teams from Missouri in the Blue Valley Husky Hoops Invitational at Overland Park, Kan., not to mention playing in the Hoop Hall South event in Bentonville as well as the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland later in the month.

"We tell our young guys to get ready," White said. "They've been comfortable winning, but they've got to go prove why we win. Yeah, we're 1-0, but the game [against Little Rock Christian] is one we'll use for a long time. Now we've got to get ready for Bryant, which is just another in a long line of really good teams we'll see."

MELBOURNE GIRLS

Streak comes to an end

One of the state's longest winning streak came to an end Tuesday in Vilonia.

Melbourne had won its past 65 games and hadn't been beaten since losing at Paragould 44-38 on Nov. 19, 2020. But the Lady Bearkatz were held to 35 points against the Lady Eagles in a 53-35 loss.

Sophomore Kinley Mears scored 14 points, as did junior Lexy Heston for Vilonia (2-0), which has limited its first two opponents to less than 40 points. Heston also grabbed 10 rebounds. Sidni Middleton had 11 points and six rebounds, and Bailey Sims contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

The 35 points were the lowest point total for Melbourne (0-1) since that loss to Paragould two years ago. Bergman now owns the state's longest current winning streak at 51, which the Lady Panthers began last season.

HOOPING FOR HOODIES

Showdowns on the docket

There won't be a shortage of high school basketball played at North Little Rock's Charging Wildcat Arena today and Saturday when the annual Hooping For Hoodies showcase kicks off.

The North Little Rock girls will take on Maumelle at 5:30 p.m. to open the event, which was created to help celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month, before a pair of boys' matchups close out the opening day. Fort Smith Northside plays Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. followed by Bryant and Dumas at 8:30 p.m.

A seven-game slate of boys' games is on deck for Saturday, starting with Little Rock Hall and Central Arkansas Christian at 11 a.m. Marion faces Watson Chapel at 12:30 pm., Mills battles Bentonville at 2 p.m., and Pine Bluff will return to face Conway at 3:30 p.m. The final three games of the day feature White Hall against Joe T. Robinson at 5, North Little Rock hosting Sylvan Hills at 6:30 p.m. and Little Rock Central taking on Little Rock Christian in the nightcap at 8 p.m.

TIP-INS

A GoFundMe account has been organized for LISA Academy North forward Marcus Blue, who passed away following a shooting incident Nov. 11 in Little Rock. Blue, a 6-5 senior, was a key contributor for the Jaguars (6-0), who are ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A early-season Super Six poll. Those who would like to donate can visit gofundme.com and type in "Marcus Blue" in the search panel. All proceeds will be given directly to his family. ... Conway and North Little Rock, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 6A, respectively, will get a chance to face to ESPN's No. 2 girls player in the Class of 2023 next week. LSU commit Mikayla Williams and her Bossier City (La.) Parkway teammates play Conway at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and North Little Rock on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway. The Lady Wampus Cats won last year's meeting 77-54 behind a 38-point, 10-steal and 6-rebound outing from Stanford signee and ESPN No. 39 Chloe Clardy in the Turkey Feast Classic at Pulaski Academy's Hugg Gymnasium. Parkway, in turn, did hold off North Little Rock 59-52 during the same event. Both Conway and North Little Rock will also play Bartlett, Tenn., led by ESPN's No. 55 player and N.C. State commit Mallory Collier, on alternating days as well.