Triple-slaying suspect denied bail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A witness who saw a University of Virginia student open fire onboard a bus returning from a field trip told police the gunman targeted specific victims -- many of them football players -- shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

The details emerged during the suspect's first court appearance, the same day students returned to classes and the university announced it was canceling its Saturday football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

A witness who was shown a photo of the shooting suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., identified him as the gunman, the prosecutor said. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

Jones, a former football player, appeared by video link from a local jail for the court hearing Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney. A judge ordered him held without bail and appointed a public defender to represent him until he secures private counsel.

University officials and police have said Jones, who turns 23 today, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation's capital, about 120 miles away. When their bus arrived back on campus, authorities have said Jones opened fire, killing Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

Police have said Jones was able to flee the shooting scene, setting off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown that left many students petrified. He faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

The violence at the state's flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. Classes resumed Wednesday, as the school announced it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. No decision has been made yet about its final game of the season Nov. 26 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

UVA will not be requiring undergraduate students to complete any graded assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break. University President Jim Ryan has opened his on-campus home to students during the afternoons this week, and a memorial service for the victims is in the works.

During Wednesday's court hearing, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night after officers responded to a report of shots fired near a parking garage.

One witness told police the suspect pointed the gun at Chandler, shot him as he was sleeping, and Chandler slid to the floor, Hingeley said.

The witness said Jones was "aiming at certain people" and not shooting randomly, according to Hingeley.

Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a "full understanding" of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents have offered no additional insight, and Hingeley did not address a possible motive Wednesday.

Of the two students who were hospitalized, one was discharged from the UVA Medical Center on Tuesday, according to Eric Swensen, a health system spokesperson.

A family spokesperson for Mike Hollins, a running back on the team who was shot in the back, said he was showing signs of improvement Tuesday after a second surgery. He was removed from a ventilator and was able to visit with family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, the chief operating officer of a law firm in Baton Rouge, where Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, works.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Rankin of The Associated Press.