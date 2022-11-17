U.S. looks to clarify Treasurys market

U.S. regulators are taking a fresh step toward enhancing the level of public reporting on Treasurys trading data, a move aimed at helping boost the resiliency of the world's biggest bond market.

"We are proposing to provide transaction-level transparency to the public, in a gradual and in a calibrated way," the Treasury Department's top domestic finance official, Nellie Liang, said in remarks prepared for an annual conference Wednesday on the Treasurys market in New York. "We will walk, not run."

The move comes after months of deliberations and discussions with market participants. Submissions to the Treasury's outreach effort regarding the proposal showed that "additional transparency may improve investor confidence," Liang said.

"Investors could be more assured from observing executed transactions, rather than indicative quotes, and therefore may be more willing to remain engaged in the market," she said, discussing findings of the Treasury's outreach efforts.

The findings also showed that "additional transparency for transactions may support greater price discovery and thereby expand the supply of liquidity," Liang said.

The Treasury is now proposing to release transaction data for nominal on-the-run Treasurys, which are the most frequently traded and benchmark securities, with daily public reporting and some limits depending on the size of trades.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority gathers the Treasury trading data through Trace, its price-reporting system for bonds.

Price information for benchmark, on-the-run securities "are the fundamental reference point across financial markets," Liang said in her remarks at the conference being held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. On-the-run securities, she said, account for nearly 80% of nominal Treasurys trading volume.

"Providing additional transparency for the on-the-runs would be consistent with the feedback" that "transparency for these securities would have greater benefits than costs," Liang said.

She added that information on large trades "should be released cautiously, with the actual size of the trade masked at the point of dissemination, similar to practices used for other fixed-income markets." The actual so-called "cap sizes" still need to be determined but will likely be tiered based on the interest-rate risk profile, she said.

"There remains details to work out, and we look forward to further engagement with IAWG members and market participants in coming months," Liang said, referring to the Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance, a panel of U.S. regulators.

Greater transparency on trading in the $23.7 trillion Treasury market is seen by some as a move to encourage further market-making -- by building a greater understanding of market dynamics and opportunities. In recent months, daily trading volumes have averaged more than $600 billion a day, Liang said.

There's long been wide-ranging views on whether publishing more public transaction figures would help or harm a market suffering from faltering liquidity. The Treasury in June opened public comment on the proposal.

"We expect that after a sufficient period of time and experience with additional transparency for on-the-runs, we will consider releasing transaction data for other highly liquid Treasury securities," Liang said.

The annual gathering at the New York Fed has been part of a push by authorities to shed light on the workings of the business after an extreme bout of volatility in October 2014.

That episode involved a 12-minute crash and subsequent rebound in yields with no apparent trigger, prompting the first government review of the market since 1998.

In 2017, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began collecting market data only regulators' view via its Trace platform. In March 2020, the Treasury began publicly releasing weekly aggregate trading-volume statistics -- a move that fell short for many who felt more transparency was needed. Regulators have also made several enhancements since 2020.