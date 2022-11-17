Woman found dead at apartment fire

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire at a west Little Rock apartment, authorities said.

Firefighters received a call about smoke coming from a downstairs unit at Westside Creek Apartments at 4710 Sam Peck Road just after 6:30 a.m., Little Rock Fire Capt. Jason Weaver said.

"We got on the scene and entered the apartments and saw a couch on fire and extinguished it," he said. "Then crews found a woman in the bedroom."

Weaver said an ambulance took the woman, who was 29, to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, where she was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

The woman's name hadn't been released Tuesday.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene as well, to rule out foul play, Weaver and police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

"It was actually a smaller fire than we'd expected, and it was already burning itself out, and we were able to get the fire knocked out real quick," the fire captain said.

He said most of the damage was contained to the living room, but heat and smoke damage could be seen throughout the apartment.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined as of Tuesday afternoon, Weaver said.