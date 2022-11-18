5-star Scott among Arkansas’ 3 signees

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors announced three more signees for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday.

ESPN 5-star guard Taliah Scott was the first to be announced.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, chose Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers after visiting Fayetteville for the football game against Texas on Sept. 11, 2021.

She's rated the No. 11 prospect in the nation, according HoopGurlz Recruiting. She was recently named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Naismith High School Trophy.

Junior college guard Carly Keats and guard Cristina Sanchez were announced later in the afternoon.

Keats, 5-8, of Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., has played in four games with three starts to begin the season and is averaging 11.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Bobcats while hitting nine three-pointers.

Arkansas assistant coach Pauline Love, who's a product of Jones College, led the recruitment of Keats, who made an official visit for Monday night's Tulsa game.

Keats played at Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss., and led the Rockets to a 33-0 record and Class 5A state championship while averaging 14.2 points and 4 assists as a senior.

Sanchez, 6-1, of Granada, Spain, and her family traveled to Fayetteville for an official visit for the Tulsa game.

She was a member of the Spanish national team and earned gold and silver medals at the U14 Andalucians Cup.

They join ESPN 4-star forward Jenna Lawrence, 6-2, of Farmington, and 5-8 combo guard Maryn Archer of Derby, Kan., as signees for the 2023 class.