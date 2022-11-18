Strong group of prospects expected for Ole Miss game

Another impressive list of prospects are expected to visit Fayetteville for Arkansas' last home game of the season against No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday.

Major targets and teammates Michael Hawkins, a quarterback, and tight end Davon Mitchell of Allen, Texas, are expected visit for the second consecutive weekend. The trips to see the Razorbacks would be their fourth since the summer.

Hawkins, 6-2, 185 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and other schools. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Mitchell, 6-4, 230, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri, Colorado and other programs.

He is the No. 1 tight end and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. They are two of about 60 prospects expected to see the Razorbacks against the Rebels.

Arkansas commitments Alex Sanford, Ian Geffrard, Luke Brown, and Dylan Hasz and Luke Hasz are expected to visit, as well.

Sanford, 6-3, 240, of Oxford, Miss., visited for the Liberty game while Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, will be making his first trip to Fayetteville since his June commitment.

Dylan Hasz, 5-11, 180, and Luke Hasz, 6-4, 221, of Bixby in Oklahoma, visited Fayetteville for the LSU game, and Brown, 6-6, 315, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, will return for the first time since the Alabama game.

Arkansas pledges Carson Dean, Jaylon Braxton and Quincy Rhodes are expected to be on hand, too.

Braxton, 6-0, 175, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, and Quincy Rhoades, 6-6, 270, of North Little Rock, have playoff games tonight before they attend Saturday’s game.

Dean, 6-4, 232, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, recently wrapped up his senior season.

Valley View and 2024 linebacker target Brian Huff, 6-3, 228, could be in Fayetteville on Saturday. If he does make the trip, it would be his third Razorbacks game of the season.

Arkadelphia senior quarterback Donovan Whitten, 6-3, 220, recently received a preferred walk-on offer at linebacker from the Razorbacks and will be visiting.

Highly regarded freshman defensive back Keenan Harris, 6-1, 194, of St. Louis University, will be the third prospect from his school to visit Arkansas this season.

Junior receiver Ryan Wingo and sophomore tight end Landon Pace visited for the Alabama and LSU games. Harris has offers from Missouri and Nebraska.

Junior tight ends Whit Hafer, 6-7, 230, of Joplin, Mo., and Cooper Alexander, 6-4, 220, of Washington, Okla., are expected to make their way to Fayetteville.

Hafer is an On3.com 3-star recruit who has offers from Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas, and Alexander holds an offer from Tulsa.

Junior running Traevon Dunbar, 5-11, 190, of Aiken, S.C., confirmed earlier this week his plans to visit. Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan State are some of his offers.

He is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals.

Highly regarded freshman athlete Devin Carter, 5-11, 150, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, is the son of former Florida State and NFL running back Dexter Carter.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith led Cedar Grove to two state titles before he went to Georgia State then became the Razorbacks' running backs coach.

Carter has early offers from Arkansas, Florida State and other schools.

Running back Raycine Guillory, 5-9, 165, of Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge, is another freshman prospect with offers from SMU and Texas Tech who is expected to be in Fayetteville.

Senior long snapper Max Schmidly, 6-3, 200, of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers, will be visiting the Razorbacks for the second time.

He is cousins with former Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry’s wife.

Junior kicker Connor Hawkins, 6-1, 160, of Liberty, Texas, is also planning to visit. Chris Sailer Kicking rates him the No. 8 kicker in the nation in his class.

Class of 2026 offensive linemen Breck Kolojay, 6-5, 265 of Highlands Ranch, (Colo.) Valor Christian is expected to be on hand.

Several prospects from Maumelle are slated to visit:

• ’23 QB Weston Pierce, 6-3, 185

• ’24 WR/DB Elijah Newell, 5-10, 160

• ’26 OL Jahlon Harris 6-7, 350

• '26 DE/WR/TE Jordan Harris, 6-8, 210

• Freshman RB/LB Bubba Johnson.