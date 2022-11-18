Arkansas Postcard Past





Little Rock, 1908: The Albert Pike Consistory building was erected to serve local members of the Masonic Lodge in 1901 at the corner of Scott & Seventh streets. It was named for Albert Pike, who was for much of his life a leading figure in Masonic dogma, as well as having served as a Confederate General who led the Cherokee allies in the battle of Pea Ridge in 1862. After the Masonic Temple on Main Street was lost to fire in 1919, this building was enlarged to span the entire block of Scott Street between Seventh and Eighth streets.

