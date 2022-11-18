Arkansas State men at UC Davis

WHEN 8 p.m. Central

WHERE University Credit Union Center, Davis, Calif.

RECORDS ASU 2-1; UC Davis 2-1

SERIES ASU leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;8.0;2.0

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;7.7;4.7

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;9.3;3.3

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;12.7;6.7

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;9.7;6.3

COACH Mike Balado (71-81 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

UC Davis

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Elijah Pepper, 6-4, Jr.;24.0;5.0

G Ty Johnson, 6-3, So.;17.3;6.0

F Christian Anigwe, 6-9, Sr.;13.0;4.0

G Kane Milling, 6-4, Jr.;6.7;3.3

F Sam Manu, 6-7, Jr.;3.7;2.0

COACH Jim Les (159-173 in 12th season at UC Davis, 313-313 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;UC Davis

73.3;Points for;80.0

58.0;Points against;72.3

+4.7;Rebound margin;+6.7

+6.7;Turnover margin;+0.0

48.7;FG pct.;48.4

31.3;3-pt. pct.;36.4

60.9;FT pct.;61.5

CHALK TALK This is the return game from a home-and-home series that began in 2019 with ASU winning 80-67 in Jonesboro. ... The Red Wolves play just three out-of-state road games prior to opening Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 29 at Old Dominion. ... UC Davis opened its season with a 75-65 win at California on Nov. 7. ... ASU's two leading scorers against Lyon College on Monday were freshmen Izaiyah Nelson and Terrance Ford Jr., both finishing with 16 points.

-- Mitchell Gladstone