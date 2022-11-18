Arkansas State men at UC Davis
WHEN 8 p.m. Central
WHERE University Credit Union Center, Davis, Calif.
RECORDS ASU 2-1; UC Davis 2-1
SERIES ASU leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
Probable starting lineups
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;8.0;2.0
F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;7.7;4.7
G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;9.3;3.3
F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;12.7;6.7
F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;9.7;6.3
COACH Mike Balado (71-81 in sixth season at ASU and overall)
UC Davis
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Elijah Pepper, 6-4, Jr.;24.0;5.0
G Ty Johnson, 6-3, So.;17.3;6.0
F Christian Anigwe, 6-9, Sr.;13.0;4.0
G Kane Milling, 6-4, Jr.;6.7;3.3
F Sam Manu, 6-7, Jr.;3.7;2.0
COACH Jim Les (159-173 in 12th season at UC Davis, 313-313 in 21st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;UC Davis
73.3;Points for;80.0
58.0;Points against;72.3
+4.7;Rebound margin;+6.7
+6.7;Turnover margin;+0.0
48.7;FG pct.;48.4
31.3;3-pt. pct.;36.4
60.9;FT pct.;61.5
CHALK TALK This is the return game from a home-and-home series that began in 2019 with ASU winning 80-67 in Jonesboro. ... The Red Wolves play just three out-of-state road games prior to opening Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 29 at Old Dominion. ... UC Davis opened its season with a 75-65 win at California on Nov. 7. ... ASU's two leading scorers against Lyon College on Monday were freshmen Izaiyah Nelson and Terrance Ford Jr., both finishing with 16 points.
-- Mitchell Gladstone