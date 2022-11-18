Benton County Quorum Court approves next year’s budget

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court on Thursday unanimously approved the county's 2023 budget.

The total budget is $72.3 million, said Brenda Peacock, county comptroller. The budget will be a 5.54% increase over this year's budget, she said. The vote to approve was 15-0.

"Hats off to the elected officials," said District 4 Justice of the Peace and Finance Committee Chairman Tom Allen. "I don't think we've had an easier budget process."

This was the last budget approval for Allen, who did not seek reelection, and Peacock, who will retire at the end of the year.

District 2 Justice of the Peace Ken Farmer said the budget process went very smooth this year.

"The Quorum Court set some guidelines early in the process," he said. "Brenda, department heads and the elected officials did a good job of staying within the guidelines. They presented a realistic budget. There weren't any big surprises."

District 9 Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin also said the budget process went very well due to excellent information about revenues and expenses presented at each budget meeting by the county comptroller and staff and the cooperation of each elected official and their departments to limit any unnecessary expenses.

"We were able to utilize American Rescue funds for some of the expenses that would have been requested for needed repairs to several county buildings/projects such as the jail and administration building," she said.

Included in the 2023 budget is a 5% pay increase for employees. It will be made up of a 2% cost of living increase and a 3% merit raise with an overall cap at 7%.

"I'm glad we were able to give the employees a decent raise," Farmer said. "It didn't keep up with inflation but was as much as we could afford. We have to keep pay competitive to attract and retain good employees."

Anglin said she too was happy the county was able to provide a raise for the employees, "because they are working hard to provide the services for our citizens."

The Sheriff's Office's budget for next year is $16.5 million, while the budget for the jail is $13.8 million. The budget for the Sheriff's Office this year is $15.2 million and $11.8 million on the jail side.

The Road Department's 2023 budget is $14.9 million. This year's budget is $14.7 million.

Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services, said the 2023 paving plan is to do 35 miles of county improvements at a cost of $1.7 million.

In other business, the Quorum Court approved an ordinance to levy 2022 taxes for collection in 2023 for Benton County and each city, school district and special tax unit in the county.

In old business, the Quorum Court adopted on third and final readings:

• Revisions to the county personnel policy regarding pay during building closures declared by the county judge.

• A grant management and procedures policy by reference.

• Purchasing policy and procedures for the county.