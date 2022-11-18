Bryant student arrested over threats

A student at Bryant's Bethel Middle School was arrested Tuesday evening after police received information about threats made toward the school, police said.

The student, whose name was not released, faces a charge of terroristic threatening and was turned over to juvenile authorities, Bryant police said in a news release Wednesday.

Bryant police spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said police began investigating as soon as they were made aware of the threat Tuesday evening. The nature of the threat was not immediately disclosed.

"School threats, we take that seriously. Everybody should," Crowson said.

The release said Bryant police officers were assisted by Benton police, Saline County juvenile services and the Bryant School District.