Central Arkansas men vs. Niagara

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE National Basketball Arena, Dublin, Ireland

RECORDS UCA 2-1; Niagara 0-2

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;13.0;4.7

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;10.7;7.7

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.7;4.3

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;11.3;4.3

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;8.0;7.0

COACH Anthony Boone (27-53 in third season at UCA and overall)

Niagara

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Noah Thomasson, 6-3, Sr.;7.0;4.0

F Aaron Gray, 6-7, So.;9.5;3.5

G Bryce Moore, 6-4, Fr.;7.5;1.0

G Braxton Bayless, 6-2, Jr.;10.5;5.0

F Sam Iorio, 6-7, Sr.;8.0;5.5

COACH Greg Paulus (35-48 in fourth season at Niagara and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Niagara

81.3;Points for;49.5

68.7;Points against;69.5

+9.3;Rebound margin;-6.0

-1.3;Turnover margin;-1.5

44.4;FG pct.;39.4

32.9;3-pt. pct.;26.7

75.7;FT pct.;52.9

CHALK TALK This is one of eight games -- four men's and four women's -- to be played today and Saturday as part of the ASUN/MAAC Dublin Basketball Challenge. ... UCA will tip off at 6 a.m. Central on Saturday against Rider. ... Niagara Coach Greg Paulus played four seasons at Duke from 2005-09 before transferring to Syracuse to play football, where he was the starting quarterback. ... Bears guard Collin Cooper has hit 10 of 25 three-point attempts this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone