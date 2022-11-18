Church News

mAMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate its 144th anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. R.P. Bifford, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer. The guest choir director will be Donna Huskey. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is Amos Chapel's pastor.

mSUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a Thanksgiving Concert entitled: "A Time To Praise!" at 6 p.m. Sunday. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will feature the Summit Soundz Celebration Band including vocalists: Trisha Small, Kathy Smoke, Aaron Grice, Lewis Hinkle; and the Johnson Family Trio - Beaver Johnson, Debbie Jane Johnson and Mary Johnson Skillen.

mNEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Antionyo Reed, pastor of Grace Empowered Worship Center. The theme is Family, Faith and Friends. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes in a drive-thru setting to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. On Dec. 17 at 9 a.m., the church will give away Christmas Boxes, according to a news release. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

mGOOD FAITH CARR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be crafts, a bake sale, frozen casseroles, and quart jars of soup and gumbo, according to a news release. The craft show features an assortment of handmade items, including Christmas centerpieces and wreaths, doll furniture and bedding for American Girl Doll, totes, gift baskets, rustic wood decor, and gift items.

mMT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 900 S. Grant St., will host the Spiritualettes gospel singers in the We Give Thanks Musical honoring the Rev. Anthony L. Craig Sr., Mt. Carmel's pastor. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 and will feature several singers including Courtney Wright and Triuphant, Devin Pruitt and Spiritually Driven, Sons of Glory, Set Apart, and the Williams Singers. The worship leader will be Dee Clay.

mNEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

