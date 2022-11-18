Concert association plans event

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Sing, Dance, Rejoice: A Christmas gift to Southeast Arkansas! The performance will be at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the fine arts center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The community is invite to attend the event featuring talent from the Southeast Arkansas area, according to a news release.

Reserved seating tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans, and $15 for children 12 and younger, according to the website. Details: www.searkconcert.org or (870) 460-1888.

Agency sets menu, holiday schedule

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas office and senior centers will be closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving. The Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will continue to take dialysis patients to their appointments.

The agency serves lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Nov. 21 -- Chili cheese coney dog, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, cookie, and milk.

Nov. 22 -- White beans and ham, red skin potatoes, green peas, cornbread, pineapple gelatin, and milk.

Nov. 23 -- Turkey and dressing, cranberries, greens, yams, sweet potato pie, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.