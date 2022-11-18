Marriage Licenses

Braden Gill, 23, and Sarah Mikula, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Keith Richmond, 71, and Kathryn Brumfield, 69, both of Sherwood.

Michael Cochran, 30, and Paola Moreno, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Johnson, 25, and Kaitlyn Smith, 22, both of Alexander.

Gus Wadley, 74, of Springfield and Wilma O'Brien, 72, of Cleveland.

Timothy Osborn, 25, and Emily Sanderlin, 25, both of Little Rock.

Allen Swayzer, 29, and April Simon, 32, both of Little Rock.

Emily Coppens, 27, and Dylan Gilbreath, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4087. Quincy Holloway v. Danah Holloway.

22-4088. Quinton Key v. Uila Toa-Key.

22-4086. Kayla Allen v. Matthew Green.

22-4092. Joseph Auck v. Carin Auck.

GRANTED

21-3789. Keiunna Smith v. Brittany Smith.

22-2567. Chasity Jordan v. Demark Jordan.

22-2581. John Phillips v. Barbara Phillips.

22-3161. Paul Aku v. Laura Savage.