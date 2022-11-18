Daring to do The Difficult

During Jesus' ministry, people wanted to be touched by his life, and in doing so, they would be healed and restored. As He moved about the countryside teaching and proclaiming the kingdom of God, most people in the region talked about his incredible power to heal and raise the dead.

In Mark 2:1-11, Jesus finds himself in Peter's house. A sick man, a paralytic, has some friends, and these men bring him to see Jesus, who is speaking in a house in Capernaum, because they want to get him there so Jesus can heal him.

Their entrance is dramatic because we are told they could not get through the door because the house was packed. There were more people outside than inside. In fact, the healthy people did not leave room for the sick folk, and they crammed into the building. Sick people were lying all outside because they believed that if they could hear him speak, or if they could just fall under his shadow, they would be healed.

The house was packed, and a strange thing started happening in the middle of Jesus' sermon. A noise was heard, and dirt, grass, and debris suddenly started falling from the ceiling. The roof cracked open, light burst through the ceiling, and the people looked and saw human legs on the rooftop.

Ceiling tiles are being removed, and dirt is falling in, and in the middle of Jesus' sermon, four men let a man down through a hole in the roof during church service.

Verse 5 says: "When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee."

The text begs at least two questions, and they are: What is faith, and how do we know it when we see it? We learn from the text that faith dares to do the impossible. These men were determined. They dared to do the difficult, so they started tearing the roof off. They moved dirt, tiles, and grass to lower their friend through the roof to get him to Jesus.

Faith moves people to do the difficult. Anybody can do the simple, the ordinary and mundane. Accepting the status quo and going with the crowd is easy. It's stress-free to leave things as they are.

But we learn from this text that Jesus is looking for some folk who will dare to do the difficult. He is looking for people willing to do what others say can't be done and step out of their comfort zones.

Many believe that if you walk by faith, then there is no risk. But the truth is the longer you walk with God, the greater the risk. In this Christian walk, if you have never been scared, embarrassed, or disappointed, you have never taken any chances.

Faith is the willingness to step out regardless of the circumstances. It's daring to do something irrespective of the circumstances and knowing that sometimes you must press ahead despite the pounding fear that says turn back because faith dares to do the difficult.

Faith understands that you can't always wait for conditions to be exactly right. If you wait for conditions to be exactly right, you will never obey God.

In chapter one of the book of Isaiah, the Bible says, "if you are willing and obedient, you will eat the good of the land." We walk by faith, not by sight, because faith dares to do the difficult.

Be encouraged!

•

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.