District says sexual assault claim false

JESSIEVILLE -- Two days after announcing an employee was placed on administrative leave during an investigation of a reported sexual assault, the Jessieville School District says the case is now closed.

"Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that their investigation into the allegations of sexual assault of a student by a Jessieville School District employee has been closed," the district said in a social media post Thursday afternoon. "The law enforcement investigation found that the allegations were false which was consistent with the District's internal investigation. The District has full confidence in the investigation results and the employee is no longer on administrative leave. Student safety remains a priority for the District."

Jessieville Superintendent Melissa Speers said in a text message Thursday she was attending meetings all afternoon, but noted, "I'm not sure what I would add that isn't on the post."

The district stated in a Facebook post Tuesday, which didn't name the employee, that the assault allegation had been made by a student. No arrests were made.