Federal magistrate releases two of four defendants in central Arkansas drug bust

Two defendants charged in a wide-ranging investigation into drug trafficking and gang activity in central Arkansas were released Thursday on conditions and two were ordered to remain in jail pending trial.

The announcement of indictments naming 80 defendants last week following investigations into gang activity and drug trafficking in central Arkansas by the FBI and DEA ushered in a flurry of frantic activity at the federal courthouse in Little Rock as the U.S. attorney's office scrambled to schedule arraignments and detention hearings for defendants rounded up in the sweep.

An initial wave of 45 arrests was announced last Wednesday during a news conference called by the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock. More than 50 defendants caught up in the sweep have been arraigned so far on charges ranging from drug conspiracy to use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to the U.S. attorney's office, 68 defendants are in custody and 12 are still being sought.

The wave of arrests resulted from investigations begun in Pine Bluff by task force officers there, including Pine Bluff Police detective Kevin Collins, who was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020, while attempting to serve a warrant on a Pine Bluff gang member wanted for a murder in Georgia. Indictments unsealed last week named gang members and associates affiliated with one of two street gangs; Every Body Killas -- commonly referred to as EBK -- and the Lodi Murder Mobb.

On Thursday, Alfred Leotis Rogers, 63, of Little Rock was ordered to remain in jail by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe after the judge rejected Rogers' release plan. Although Rogers is facing a relatively low sentence of a maximum five years if convicted of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, Volpe said he was troubled by Rogers' history, which includes previous conviction for drug trafficking that resulted in a life sentence that was later commuted, allowing him to go free from prison after serving 22 years.

FBI Special Agent Jeff Highfill testified that wiretaps used during the investigation had captured Rogers discussing drug transactions with his brother, co-defendant Anthony Rogers, and a Pine Bluff man who was also a target of the investigation until he was murdered earlier this year.

Randy "Biz" Wilson, 48, was shot to death at his Pine Bluff home Aug. 29, marking Pine Bluff's 19th homicide of 2022. Although Wilson's killing is not believed to have been related to the drug trafficking activities outlined in the indictments, Highfill said it involved retaliation involving "the same group of actors."

Brooks Wiggins, Rogers' attorney, argued that her client's crimes were not violent and were minor in comparison to many of his co-defendants. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields argued that drug trafficking is an inherently violent crime and that even after being freed from prison, Rogers had gone back to drug trafficking.

"It's offensive that someone is sentenced to life in prison for drug distribution and manages to get out but then returns to the same type of activity," Fields said. "It's marijuana this time instead of crack cocaine but it's still problematic."

"I literally was taken aback at the fact that Mr. Rogers was sentenced to life years ago and served a bunch of time with a life sentence and for no good deed on his part ... he didn't earn it, it was strictly grace by Congress, by God or whoever, they passed a law, they passed a law that said he could be released," Volpe said after a brief recess. "The evidence for the government is very strong ... Mr. Rogers is back in the game, which is amazing to me that he, of all the people in the world, doesn't say I'm out."

Joseph Riggins Jr., 32, of Little Rock, was also ordered to remain in jail pending trial after Volpe rejected his plan to be released into his mother's custody. Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens, Riggins' mother, Sharon Robinson of Little Rock, grew combative as Givens chipped away at her assertion her home would be a positive environment for Riggins.

Robinson grew angry as Givens quizzed her about a search at her home that turned up 10 pounds of marijuana.

"I wasn't even in the country," she said. "I was on a cruise ... I did not know what was going on at my house when I was gone."

"So you don't know what goes on in your house," Givens said. "We've got that."

Two other defendants were allowed out of jail on conditions during Thursday's hearings. Donald Teague, 52, of Little Rock, and Timothy Akins, 32, of Pine Bluff, were allowed to leave pretrial detention. Teague was released to his mother's custody in Searcy. Akins was released with no third-party custodian. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters asked that Akins submit to drug testing and treatment, have a mental health assessment, and obtain employment at a brick-and-mortar business.

"We're going to give this a try with him living at home but not having a third party custodian," Peters said.

Also on Thursday, Jarvis Battles, 40, of Pine Bluff, was arraigned on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison on the conspiracy count.

Freddie Gladney III, also known as Bankroll Freddie, appeared for a brief status hearing and was scheduled for a bond hearing Monday at 1 p.m. Gladney is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana; possession of a machine gun; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; making false statements to a licensed firearm dealer; and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The previous day, three defendants were ordered to remain in jail and one was allowed out on bond.

Kiminiski Teague, 49, of Brinkley was released on bond following a hearing that lasted over an hour after Volpe weighed arguments by both Fields and defense attorney Leslie Borgognoni. Teague is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Anthony "Ant" Rogers, 48, of Pine Bluff, was ordered to remain in custody after Volpe rejected a plan for his sister to serve as third-party custodian. Rogers is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, attempted distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Matthew Roth, 33, of Pine Bluff, was ordered to remain in custody after Volpe rejected his plan to live with his father. The judge noted that Roth's current legal troubles developed while he was living at home.

"I think the Roths mean well but I don't think that environment is enough," Volpe said.

Roth is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

L.C. Davis, 73, of Pine Bluff, was ordered to remain in custody after Volpe rejected his plan for his daughter to serve as third-party custodian. Davis is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of firearms and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.